Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured is Dublin Dance Festival volunteer Michelle Crean Dancing Artificial Intelligence (DAI) as part of Dublin Dance Festival. Source: Mark Stedman

WORLD

Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison at Glastonbury in 2016. His body was found last night recently after he had been missing for days. Source: Empics Entertainment

#SCOTLAND: Tributes were paid to the lead singer of the band Frightened Rabbit, after police confirmed they had found the missing man’s body.

#CHINA: The Eurovision ended its contract with a Chinese broadcaster after it failed to show the Irish entry.

#KOREA: Donald Trump said that his meeting with Kim Jong Un would bring peace “for the whole world”.

PARTING SHOT

The issue of ticket touting is one that’s frequently raised as concerts sell out in minutes and tickets appear instantly on the websites of “authorised resellers”.

Well Canadian producer and DJ DeadMau5 really wasn’t happy when this exact thing happened to one of his fans, and he took to Twitter to properly vent (via DailyEdge).