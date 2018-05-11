  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

CervicalCheck controversy continues, Eurovision ends contract with Chinese broadcaster and the cost of the Disclosures Tribunal – It’s The Fix.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 11 May 2018, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 11 Science Gallery Dance Fest Pictured is Dublin Dance Festival volunteer Michelle Crean Dancing Artificial Intelligence (DAI) as part of Dublin Dance Festival. Source: Mark Stedman

  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris were both adamant that the CervicalCheck memos sent to the former HSE boss were never brought to their attention, after former HSE boss Tony O’Brien resigned from his post yesterday.
  • The PSNI recovered “significant” amounts of weapons, ammunitions and explosive materials in the last 12 days.
  • Following Tony O’Brien stepping down, it was announced that John Connaghan would take over the role temporarily.
  • Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley apologised for verbally abusing gardaí while drunk.
  • Dermot Farrell – the Bishop of Ossory – expressed said that abortion after rape is ‘sometimes far worse’ than rape itself.
  • A visually impaired postman who caused the death of a 70-year-old woman through dangerous driving was granted leave to attend his son’s First Holy Communion before he is jailed for five years.
  • A man appeared in court over an attempted armed robbery in Dublin yesterday.
  • The Disclosures Tribunal has run up a bill of €1,539,680 to the State, according to figures newly-released to TheJournal.ie.
  • Fast Food chain Supermac‘s claimed that the true motivation behind McDonald’s opposition to it operating across Europe is to prevent it from becoming a real and substantial competitor to the fast food giant there.
  • Sam Bennett became the first Irishman to win Giro d’Italia cycling stage since 1987.
  • An appeal was put out for information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Michael Carthy who has been missing for three weeks.

WORLD

original (3) Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison at Glastonbury in 2016. His body was found last night recently after he had been missing for days. Source: Empics Entertainment

#SCOTLAND: Tributes were paid to the lead singer of the band Frightened Rabbit, after police confirmed they had found the missing man’s body.

#CHINA: The Eurovision ended its contract with a Chinese broadcaster after it failed to show the Irish entry.

#KOREA: Donald Trump said that his meeting with Kim Jong Un would bring peace “for the whole world”.

PARTING SHOT

The issue of ticket touting  is one that’s frequently raised as concerts sell out in minutes and tickets appear instantly on the websites of “authorised resellers”.

Well Canadian producer and DJ DeadMau5 really wasn’t happy when this exact thing happened to one of his fans, and he took to Twitter to properly vent (via DailyEdge).

Cormac Fitzgerald
