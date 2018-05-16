Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Vicky Phelan arriving at Leinster House this afternoon to appear before the Public Accounts Committee on the Cervical Check scandal. Ms Phelan won a €2.5 million settlement after she received incorrect smear test results which failed to diagnose her with cervical cancer. Mr Teap’s wife Irene was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and died last year after two undisclosed false tests in 2010 and 2013. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Demonstrators wave flags as they stage a protest to condemn the Israeli fire along the Gaza Strip at Trocadero plaza in Paris, France. Source: AP Photo/Michel Euler

#INDONESIA: Four men who attacked an Indonesian police headquarters with samurai swords were shot dead with one officer killed.

#BREXIT: The UK is reportedly set to throw its diplomatic weight behind a previously-unthought of third option for solving the conundrum of the Irish border post-Brexit.

#UNITED STATES: The White House said that it is aware of reports that North Korea has cast doubt over the much-anticipated and unprecedented summit between Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.

PARTING SHOT

In the great age of internet distraction, people have lost hours debating the colours of certain clothing items.

Today, the debate was whether you heard “Yanny” or “Laurel” when a piece of audio played.

Confused? Well listen to this and then read this.