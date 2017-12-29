Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of everything that happened today.
IRELAND
- Sinn Féin described as “utter nonsense” claims in the State Papers that its president Gerry Adams set up an IRA gang for ambush in Loughgall in 1987.
- A male teenager was hospitalised after he was struck by a car in Blanchardstown this afternoon.
- The Coast Guard released a review of its activities in 2017, reporting that it saved the lives 335 people over the course of the year.
- A status yellow snow-ice warning is set to kick in at 10pm for the counties Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Westmeath and Meath, ahead of the arrival of Storm Dylan.
- Fine Gael TD Jerry Buttimer got married to his partner at a jam-packed ceremony in Cork city.
- Emily and Jack are the most popular baby names in Ireland, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.
- An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he sees no reason why the confidence and supply agreement between his party and Fianna Fáil can’t be extended.
- A total of 779,000 passports were issued in 2016, a new record.
- Two patients required further clinical treatment after thousands of scans at University Hospital Kerry were reviewed.
- A 16-year-old appeared in court today over a crash on the N7 yesterday evening following a robbery in Athy.
- A number of Irish flights were delayed after the UK was hit with snow and icy conditions.
- A total of nine people have had to be rescued from Carrauntoohil in Kerry after getting into trouble in wintry conditions.
- The 1987 State Papers show that then-prime minister Charlie Haughey was on the receiving end of some strong anger from UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher during the aftermath of the IRA Enniskillen bombing, which saw 11 people killed and 63 others injured.
- Further State Papers revelations show that politicians and high-ranking police officials knew that West Midlands Police enhanced the evidence against the Birmingham Six at least four years before the men were released from prison.
WORLD
#UNITED KINGDOM: The British infrastructure tsar quit today, penning a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May in which he describes Brexit as a “populist and nationalist spasm worthy of Donald Trump”.
#BOKO HARAM: 135 children have been used in so-called suicide attacks by terrorist group Boko Haram in Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin, new figures reveal.
#NEW YORK CITY: The city’s fire department said that a three-year-old boy playing with burners was the cause of the fire that tore through an apartment building in The Bronx, killing 12 people, including four children.
#EGYPT: A gunman killed nine people after he opened fire on a church south of Cairo, in what appeared to be a jihadist attack on the country’s Christian minority.
#UNITED STATES: US president Donald Trump tweeted about how the east coast of the country ”could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming”, as bitterly cold temperatures were expected there this weekend.
#APPLE: Tech giant Apple apologised and offered discounted batteries to customers after widespread outrage that the company was unfairly nudging consumers to upgrade.
PARTING SHOT
Some of us may have gotten the names of things mixed up from time to time. But probably not as bad as Leanne Brady’s granny, Sarah, did over Christmas.
Have a watch (via DailyEdge)
