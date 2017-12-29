Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of everything that happened today.

The 1987 State Papers were released today by the National Archives, 30 years on. One issue raised was a purported MI5 plot to get the UVF to kill then-Taoiseach Charles Haughey. It was treated with the upmost seriousness in Government Buildings at the time. Source: RollingNews.ie

A police officer walks in between firefighter trucks parked in front of the building where twelve people died in a fire yesterday in The Bronx, New York City. Source: AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

#UNITED KINGDOM: The British infrastructure tsar quit today, penning a letter to Prime Minister Theresa May in which he describes Brexit as a “populist and nationalist spasm worthy of Donald Trump”.

#BOKO HARAM: 135 children have been used in so-called suicide attacks by terrorist group Boko Haram in Nigeria and the Lake Chad Basin, new figures reveal.

#NEW YORK CITY: The city’s fire department said that a three-year-old boy playing with burners was the cause of the fire that tore through an apartment building in The Bronx, killing 12 people, including four children.

#EGYPT: A gunman killed nine people after he opened fire on a church south of Cairo, in what appeared to be a jihadist attack on the country’s Christian minority.

#UNITED STATES: US president Donald Trump tweeted about how the east coast of the country ”could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming”, as bitterly cold temperatures were expected there this weekend.

#APPLE: Tech giant Apple apologised and offered discounted batteries to customers after widespread outrage that the company was unfairly nudging consumers to upgrade.

Some of us may have gotten the names of things mixed up from time to time. But probably not as bad as Leanne Brady’s granny, Sarah, did over Christmas.

Source: Leeanne/Facebook