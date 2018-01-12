Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sophie Dempsey and Maia Searle from St Michaels School Navan , Co Meath try out some Coast Guard suits at the BT Young Scientist in the RDS , Dublin this afternoon. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

A man stands next to the Madame Tussauds wax figure of US President Donald Trump outside the new US Embassy in Nine Elms, London. Source: Yui Mok/PA Wire

#SURGEON: A surgeon who admitted branding his initials on the livers of two patients undergoing transplants at a British hospital was fined £10,000 and ordered to carry out unpaid community work.

#TRUMP: Comments by US president Donald Trump in which he called Haiti and certain African countries “shithole” countries was criticised as ”racist”, “shocking and shameful” by a United Nations spokesperson.

PARTING SHOT

Kick back, relax and enjoy this beautifully shot video Mark Broderick of a winter sunny day horse riding in Loughshinny bay in Dublin.

(If you can’t see the video, click here)