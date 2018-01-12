Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí appealed for information after a man’s body was discovered in a laneway Dalkey this morning.
- A family have spoken out about how they had to drive their two-year-old toddler to hospital after an ambulance was delayed.
- A man attending a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel in Dublin was ‘relieved’ when people he thought were gardaí arrived after a shooting before one of them took aim with a gun and shot a person, the Special Criminal Court heard.
- Businessman Dermot Desmond brought pre-trial motions in his action against the Insolvency Service of Ireland and the Official Assignee in Bankruptcy Chris Lehane over the alleged leaking of confidential material to a newspaper concerning an agreement to buy a property that had been owned by developer Sean Dunne.
- Two men went on trial accused of the rape and false imprisonment of a teenage woman following a “VIP party” after a concert by American musician Jason Derulo.
- A man died after slipping into the water at Dublin Port early this morning.
- The Charleton Tribunal heard how a draft letter from the Garda Commissioner to the Department of Justice about the legal strategy pursued by the commissioner at the O’Higgins inquiry was written by a Department official.
- The weekend is set to be a cold one, with a Status Yellow rainfall warning for 12 counties issues by Met Éireann.
- Gardaí in Dublin were investigating after a car was stolen with an infant child inside, before the vehicle was found 45 minutes later.
- Figures from the Residential Tenancies Board showed that there has been an increase of 24.4% in referrals for “overholding” in eviction cases.
- The BT Young Scientist exhibition was won by Simon Meehan from Coláiste Choilm in Cork for his work investigating the antimicrobial effects of selected plants against the common bacteria Staphylococcus aureus.
- The announcement of where an injecting centre for Dublin city centre will be located was delayed again.
WORLD
#SURGEON: A surgeon who admitted branding his initials on the livers of two patients undergoing transplants at a British hospital was fined £10,000 and ordered to carry out unpaid community work.
#TRUMP: Comments by US president Donald Trump in which he called Haiti and certain African countries “shithole” countries was criticised as ”racist”, “shocking and shameful” by a United Nations spokesperson.
PARTING SHOT
Kick back, relax and enjoy this beautifully shot video Mark Broderick of a winter sunny day horse riding in Loughshinny bay in Dublin.
(If you can’t see the video, click here)
Source: Mark Broderick/Vimeo
