Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND

The largest Commissioning Ceremony of Defence Forces Officers in history of the State took place today. Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Nicola Sturgeon with Bill Gates in Edinburgh today. Source: Jane Barlow/PA Images

#PAY GAP: Five male BBC presenters have agreed to a pay cut over equal pay revelations.

#FAIL: Celebrities have laughed off a Vanity Fair photoshoot blunder which gave Reese Witherspoon three legs.

#DAVOS: Donald Trump has said he “would certainly apologise” for racist retweets in an interview with Piers Morgan.

PARTING SHOT

Titanic will turn 21 years old this year, and still remains the second highest-grossing film of all time.

You may not remember this little lad with an Irish accent from the film.

Source: Paramount

Reece Thompson played a little boy in the lower cabins of the ship who had no chance of making it out.

He spoke to Business Insider recently, and revealed all about how much he made from the movie.

Thompson told the publication that he made $30k (roughly €24k these days) from the film, and received residual checks after the film’s release that were ‘in the thousands’.

But they didn’t stop after the initial cinema interest died down. He still gets checks that range from £100-$300 annually (that’s about €80-€240). Not bad for work done 20 years ago. (via The Daily Edge)