Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Austrian police have confirmed that the body of a missing 21-year-old Irishman has been found in Vienna.
- A Dublin man who coerced young girls into sending him explicit photos has been jailed for nine and a half years.
- Richard Bruton is aiming to crack down on career breaks for teachers in a bid to address teacher shortages.
- Residents in south-west Tipperary have registered their disgust at the state of their local roads.
- An opinion poll has put the number of people who support repealing the Eighth Amendment at over 50%.
- A man who “forcibly groped” a woman in Temple Bar identified from photos taken by victim, court hears.
- A father-of-two has died after falling while taking down Christmas decorations in his home.
- The barrister who challenged Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe said his “conscience is clear”.
- Lidl has got the green light to open in Castleknock.
- A woman whose family won €5.4 million lotto jackpot hid the winning ticket in a sports bra for a month.
INTERNATIONAL
#PAY GAP: Five male BBC presenters have agreed to a pay cut over equal pay revelations.
#FAIL: Celebrities have laughed off a Vanity Fair photoshoot blunder which gave Reese Witherspoon three legs.
#DAVOS: Donald Trump has said he “would certainly apologise” for racist retweets in an interview with Piers Morgan.
PARTING SHOT
Titanic will turn 21 years old this year, and still remains the second highest-grossing film of all time.
You may not remember this little lad with an Irish accent from the film.
Reece Thompson played a little boy in the lower cabins of the ship who had no chance of making it out.
He spoke to Business Insider recently, and revealed all about how much he made from the movie.
Thompson told the publication that he made $30k (roughly €24k these days) from the film, and received residual checks after the film’s release that were ‘in the thousands’.
But they didn’t stop after the initial cinema interest died down. He still gets checks that range from £100-$300 annually (that’s about €80-€240). Not bad for work done 20 years ago. (via The Daily Edge)
