Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND
- A 92-year old man died after he was knocked down in Cork.
- The jury presiding over the rape trial involving two rugby internationals taken to the scene of the alleged sex attack.
- Highly ‘pathogenic‘ bird flu found in eagle in Tipperary.
- A 19-year-old man was charged with the murder of a man in west Dublin.
- A well-known sex worker rights activist died suddenly.
- The trial of the former head of Anglo Irish Bank began today.
- A man has been arrested in London over the 2010 murder of Warren O’Connor in Coolock in 2010.
- Gardaí once again appealed to the public for information over a Limerick school bus crash which left 32 people injured.
WORLD
#REVERSE: Bermuda has become the first country to legalise and then repeal same-sex marriage.
#STOCK MARKETS: Asian markets took fresh beating as the global slump continued.
#HAITI: Workers for aid agency Oxfam have been accused of using prostitutes while working in the country.
