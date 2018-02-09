Here's What Happened Today: Friday

A mural in Dublin City Centre today showing 'The Rubberbandits' along with a quote referencing US President Donald Trump

A mural in Dublin City Centre today showing 'The Rubberbandits' along with a quote referencing US President Donald Trump

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A mural in Dublin City Centre today showing 'The Rubberbandits' along with a quote referencing US President Donald Trump Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

People stroll on the snow-covered Champ de Mars during a snowfall in Paris. Source: Michel Euler via PA

#REVERSE: Bermuda has become the first country to legalise and then repeal same-sex marriage.

#STOCK MARKETS: Asian markets took fresh beating as the global slump continued.

#HAITI: Workers for aid agency Oxfam have been accused of using prostitutes while working in the country.

PARTING SHOT

Admit it, you didn’t know much about the Longitude line-up when it was announced today. No? Just me so? Fair enough.

Have a look over at DailyEdge.ie , they think the line-up is the best in years.

I’d think similar if I knew just one song from one of the artists.

The line-up Source: Longitude

Comments are off for legal reasons.