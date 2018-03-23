Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH UP?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

Volunteers Margaret Beere from Stoneybatter and Nuala Gillick from Lucan in Dublin city centre today for Daffodil Day Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

French police secure the area in Carcassonne in the southwest of the country following a terror incident earlier today Source: AFP/Getty Images

#FRANCE: A policeman is in critical condition after swapping himself for a hostage in a French terrorist attack that killed three people.

#TARIFF WARS:Â China says it isnâ€™t afraid of a trade war with the US after Donald Trump yesterday introduced giant tariffs on Chinese imports.

#BEVERLY HILLS:Â Meanwhile, Playboy model Karen McDougal claims that Donald Trump tried to pay her after the two had been â€˜intimateâ€™.

#MANCHESTER: A police officer who strangled his wife then texted her to make it look like he didnâ€™t know she was dead.

PARTING SHOT

Daff Man James Gilleran was out and about in Dublin today â€“ the 24th straight year he has donned his flowery suit in order to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day.

TheJournal.ie caught up with him for a chat.

