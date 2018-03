Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Volunteers Margaret Beere from Stoneybatter and Nuala Gillick from Lucan in Dublin city centre today for Daffodil Day Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

French police secure the area in Carcassonne in the southwest of the country following a terror incident earlier today Source: AFP/Getty Images

#FRANCE: A policeman is in critical condition after swapping himself for a hostage in a French terrorist attack that killed three people.

#TARIFF WARS: China says it isn’t afraid of a trade war with the US after Donald Trump yesterday introduced giant tariffs on Chinese imports.

#BEVERLY HILLS: Meanwhile, Playboy model Karen McDougal claims that Donald Trump tried to pay her after the two had been ‘intimate’.

#MANCHESTER: A police officer who strangled his wife then texted her to make it look like he didn’t know she was dead.

PARTING SHOT

Daff Man James Gilleran was out and about in Dublin today – the 24th straight year he has donned his flowery suit in order to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day.

TheJournal.ie caught up with him for a chat.

