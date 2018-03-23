Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH UP?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.
IRELAND
- Roscommon man John Tighe has been sentenced to murder over the death of his infant son.
- A Garda and former Tipperary hurling captain has been awarded â‚¬195,000 after suffering â€˜devastating injuriesâ€™ in the line of duty.
- Belfastâ€™s rugby rape trial has heard that the â€˜morals of any person involved are completely irrelevantâ€™.
- Two women killed in a crash in Ballinasloe have been named locally.
- The Russian ambassador to Ireland says that the expulsion of diplomats would be â€˜an unfriendly actionâ€™.
- A couple in Kildare has been sentenced over â€˜one of the largest welfare fraud cases in the stateâ€™.
- A woman is in a critical condition after being struck by a cyclist in south Dublin.
WORLD
#FRANCE: A policeman is in critical condition after swapping himself for a hostage in a French terrorist attack that killed three people.
#TARIFF WARS:Â China says it isnâ€™t afraid of a trade war with the US after Donald Trump yesterday introduced giant tariffs on Chinese imports.
#BEVERLY HILLS:Â Meanwhile, Playboy model Karen McDougal claims that Donald Trump tried to pay her after the two had been â€˜intimateâ€™.
#MANCHESTER: A police officer who strangled his wife then texted her to make it look like he didnâ€™t know she was dead.
PARTING SHOT
Daff Man James Gilleran was out and about in Dublin today â€“ the 24th straight year he has donned his flowery suit in order to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society on Daffodil Day.
TheJournal.ie caught up with him for a chat.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
