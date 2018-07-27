Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH UP?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

A harvest of golden winter wheat arrives at the Athgarvan Mill in County Kildare today Source: Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A burnt-out VW beetle stands in a garden in Mati, Greece Source: DPA/PA Images

#GREECE:Â Reports suggest that arson may have been the cause of the deadly wildfires near Athens in recent days.

#LONDON:Â A man has been jailed for the rape of a girl in 1978.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Darin Oswald/PA Images

Tonightâ€™s blood moon is the longest of the 21st century â€“ hereâ€™s when you can see it best.