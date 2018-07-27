Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH UP?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.
IRELAND
- Rainfall warnings are in place for most of the country.
- Ruth and Paul Morrissey have described the actions of the State Claims Agency with regard to incorrectly read cervical smear tests as being â€˜cynical and self-servingâ€™.
- A man who robbed a post office in Dublin said he did so â€˜as a jokeâ€™.
- A Garda convicted of assaulting two women has won his appeal against that conviction.
- Sinn FÃ©in will announce its presidential candidate in September.
- A boardwalk near the Battle of the Boyne site was damaged in a suspected arson attack.
- Irish Waterâ€™s hosepipe ban was extended to the end of August.
- Tributes were paid to a 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford.
- A new home HIV testing kit went on sale across the country.
INTERNATIONAL
#GREECE:Â Reports suggest that arson may have been the cause of the deadly wildfires near Athens in recent days.
#LONDON:Â A man has been jailed for the rape of a girl in 1978.
PARTING SHOT
Tonightâ€™s blood moon is the longest of the 21st century â€“ hereâ€™s when you can see it best.
