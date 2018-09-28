Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Róisín Lauder from Dublin beside a bronze bust of an Irish wolfhound priced at €29,000 at the Irish Antique Dealers Fair at the RDS today Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Senator Jeff Flake being confronted by a survivor of sexual assault outside the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing after he pledged to endorse the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court Source: Youtube

#KAVANAUGH: There could be a week-long delay in the confirmation of Donald Trump’s latest Supreme Court pick.

#NOT AGAIN: Facebook says that up to 50 million of its accounts have been hacked.

#MICRONESIA: A plane landed short of the runway and ditched into a lagoon.

#MUSK: The head of Tesla is being sued by US authorities over his controversial go-private tweet.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Twitter

This grab of the women grouped behind Brett Kavanaugh at his charged testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday has gone viral, perhaps understandably.

These are marquee days in the US. Who knows what will happen next.