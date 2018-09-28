Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Student Rebecca Carter has accepted her college place in UCD.
- A vet who wore a Donald Trump mask while working at a meat plant has won his High Court case.
- Seán Gallagher has promised to satay in Irish embassies rather than hotels if elected President.
- Over 11,000 jobseekers have been forced to do the exact same programme twice.
- Gardaí have launched a new phone line for people to report bribery or corruption.
- Young Fine Gael demanded an apology from Ógra Shinn Féin over a Facebook Nazi meme.
- Scouting Ireland said ‘how we did things in the past is no longer fit for purpose’.
- Ireland’s competition watchdog expressed concern over the country’s unregulated waste market.
INTERNATIONAL
#KAVANAUGH: There could be a week-long delay in the confirmation of Donald Trump’s latest Supreme Court pick.
#NOT AGAIN: Facebook says that up to 50 million of its accounts have been hacked.
#MICRONESIA: A plane landed short of the runway and ditched into a lagoon.
#MUSK: The head of Tesla is being sued by US authorities over his controversial go-private tweet.
PARTING SHOT
This grab of the women grouped behind Brett Kavanaugh at his charged testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday has gone viral, perhaps understandably.
These are marquee days in the US. Who knows what will happen next.
