This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 28 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Kavanaugh confirmation could be delayed for FBI investigation, and Facebook reveals hack of 50 million accounts – it’s the Fix.

By Cianan Brennan Friday 28 Sep 2018, 9:08 PM
44 minutes ago 1,765 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4260341

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

antique 605_90555118 Róisín Lauder from Dublin beside a bronze bust of an Irish wolfhound priced at €29,000 at the Irish Antique Dealers Fair at the RDS today Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

jeff Senator Jeff Flake being confronted by a survivor of sexual assault outside the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing after he pledged to endorse the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court Source: Youtube

#KAVANAUGH: There could be a week-long delay in the confirmation of Donald Trump’s latest Supreme Court pick.

#NOT AGAIN: Facebook says that up to 50 million of its accounts have been hacked.

#MICRONESIA: A plane landed short of the runway and ditched into a lagoon.

#MUSK: The head of Tesla is being sued by US authorities over his controversial go-private tweet.

PARTING SHOT

twit Source: Twitter

This grab of the women grouped behind Brett Kavanaugh at his charged testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday has gone viral, perhaps understandably.

These are marquee days in the US. Who knows what will happen next.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Over 11,000 jobseekers forced to do exact same programme twice
    42,505  101
    2
    		Bags of unwashed spinach and mixed leaves recalled over presence of bug-causing bacteria
    36,872  26
    3
    		Brett Kavanaugh comes out swinging, says his family's life 'has been destroyed' by assault allegation
    36,807  116
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland's biggest hotel group says its Dublin staff don't feel safe cycling to work
    386  0
    2
    		Sennheiser has been told to offer better redundancy payouts to staff being axed in Offaly
    390  0
    3
    		'I posed as a courier to doorstep Pat Kenny. Six weeks later, my game was on the Toy Show'
    187  0
    The42
    1
    		'I felt it straight away, the popping and cracking': Gaffney retired at 23 after horrible back and neck injury
    28,397  8
    2
    		Europe stage rousing Friday afternoon fightback to seize 5-3 Ryder Cup lead
    15,898  11
    3
    		Solan drops out of race to be next Mayo manager, paving the way for Horan's return
    15,936  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ariana Grande has said she's 'not ok' following Mac Miller's death... it's The Dredge
    7,707  0
    2
    		That viral video you saw of a woman throwing bleach on men manspreading? Yeah, it's staged
    4,856  0
    3
    		Modern Family's Sarah Hyland has disclosed details of her sexual assault
    3,650  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    PROPERTY
    Draft guidelines on urban development 'facilitate developers at expense of public'
    Draft guidelines on urban development 'facilitate developers at expense of public'
    Average asking price for 3-bed semi-d is €268,000 nationally or €375,000 in Dublin
    Over 4,000 mortgages approved last month, with lots of people switching
    COURTS
    Challenge over investigation into greyhound who tested positive for banned substance dismissed
    Challenge over investigation into greyhound who tested positive for banned substance dismissed
    Vet who wore Donald Trump mask while working at meat plant wins High Court case
    Case that could block 410 gardaí from getting promoted hears inappropriate questions asked at sergeant interview
    HIGH COURT
    Student, who won High Court case to have her Leaving Cert appeal sped up, accepts place in UCD
    Student, who won High Court case to have her Leaving Cert appeal sped up, accepts place in UCD
    Romanian man accused of raping woman in Scotland denied bail
    The parents of a Sligo girl, who died in hospital after taking ill in a restaurant, are suing the HSE

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie