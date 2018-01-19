  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Funeral date set for Dolores O’Riordan, Varadkar on Ireland’s abortion laws, and the new adolescence made the news today.

By Sean Murray Friday 19 Jan 2018, 9:00 PM
8 hours ago
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tribunal 578_90534618 Wexford TD Mick Wallace leaving the Disclosures Tribunal Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Winter weather Jan 19th 2018 A macaque steals a snowman's nose at Blair Drummond Safari Park in Scotland Source: Andrew Milligan

#NZ: New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is pregnant with her first child.

#BREXIT: Nigel Farage doesn’t want a second Brexit referendum but fears the UK will be forced into one.

#SCANDAL: Pope Francis enraged Chile sex abuse victims after he accused them of slander.

PARTING SHOT

An Irish teenager has made it through to the semi-finals of Sky TV’s Portrait Artist of the Year.

Hetty Lawlor has been painting since the age of two, and hasn’t stopped.

Today, theDailyEdge compiled some of her best work here.

