Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A garda detective who sent abusive letters to a State solicitor has been jailed for three years.
- The inquest of singer Dolores O’Riordan has been adjourned until April, while her funeral has been confirmed for Tuesday.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that Ireland’s abortion laws are “too restrictive and need to be reformed“.
- There is a split within Fianna Fáil after its leader Micheál Martin said he supports the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.
- Evidence from garda identifying Patrick Hutch as Regency attacker may be “compromised by press coverage“, a court has heard.
- The Disclosures Tribunal heard that it was “reasonable and legitimate” to challenge Sergeant Maurice McCabe’s credibility.
- Aldi is banning the sale of energy drinks to under 16s.
- The DUP’s Sammy Wilson said he regrets calling Leo Varadkar a “nutcase”.
- Ancient human remains found in Mayo date back over 5,000 years.
- Scientists have said that adolescence now lasts until the age of 24.
INTERNATIONAL
#NZ: New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is pregnant with her first child.
#BREXIT: Nigel Farage doesn’t want a second Brexit referendum but fears the UK will be forced into one.
#SCANDAL: Pope Francis enraged Chile sex abuse victims after he accused them of slander.
PARTING SHOT
An Irish teenager has made it through to the semi-finals of Sky TV’s Portrait Artist of the Year.
Hetty Lawlor has been painting since the age of two, and hasn’t stopped.
Today, theDailyEdge compiled some of her best work here.
