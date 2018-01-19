Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Wexford TD Mick Wallace leaving the Disclosures Tribunal Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A macaque steals a snowman's nose at Blair Drummond Safari Park in Scotland Source: Andrew Milligan

#NZ: New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is pregnant with her first child.

#BREXIT: Nigel Farage doesn’t want a second Brexit referendum but fears the UK will be forced into one.

#SCANDAL: Pope Francis enraged Chile sex abuse victims after he accused them of slander.

PARTING SHOT

An Irish teenager has made it through to the semi-finals of Sky TV’s Portrait Artist of the Year.

Hetty Lawlor has been painting since the age of two, and hasn’t stopped.

Today, theDailyEdge compiled some of her best work here.