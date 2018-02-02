Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Nigel Farage arriving at Trinity College where he gave a speech today. Source: Brian Lawless/PA Images

INTERNATIONAL

People react after the father of victims of Larry Nassar confronted him in court today. Source: Matthew Dae Smith AP/PA Images

#TRUMP CARD: US President Donald Trump gave the go-ahead for a controversial memo alleging an FBI abuse of power to be declassified and published.

#FINSBURY PARK: A British man who deliberately drove a van into a group of worshippers near a London mosque, killing one man, has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum 43-year term.

#LARRY NASSAR: A father of three victims of Larry Nassar tried to attack the disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor during a sentencing hearing, after the judge declined his request for “five minutes” alone with Nassar in a locked room.

PARTING SHOT

Fans of Girl Power rejoiced today upon the news that the Spice Girls would be returning.

The comeback gigs will see each member earn around £10 million each.

Apparently, Victoria Beckham was the last one to be convinced to come back but has done so on the condition that she doesn’t have to sing.