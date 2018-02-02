Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A young woman at the centre of a high-profile rape trial at Belfast Crown Court denied “watering down” her knowledge of Ulster rugby and its players.
- A man who had previously engaged with homeless services was found dead in Dublin’s north inner city.
- The Vatican has barred former President of Ireland Mary McAleese from taking part in an International Women’s Day conference that was due to take place in the Holy See.
- A Dublin boxing event featuring MTK fighters was cancelled at the last minute.
- The Justice Minister said he is “extremely concerned” at reports that homicides weren’t properly investigated.
- The evidence of two gardaí is to be kept in the Regency Hotel shooting trial, despite objections.
- A 24-year-old man has been acquitted of drawing homophobic graffiti and a swastika on The George.
- The Disclosures Tribunal heard that the head of HR at An Garda Síochána didn’t make any notes of a meeting where he said he was told “we’re going after” Sergeant Maurice McCabe.
- Irish U2 fans were left disappointed as all Dublin tour dates sold out within five minutes of going on sale.
INTERNATIONAL
#TRUMP CARD: US President Donald Trump gave the go-ahead for a controversial memo alleging an FBI abuse of power to be declassified and published.
#FINSBURY PARK: A British man who deliberately drove a van into a group of worshippers near a London mosque, killing one man, has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum 43-year term.
#LARRY NASSAR: A father of three victims of Larry Nassar tried to attack the disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor during a sentencing hearing, after the judge declined his request for “five minutes” alone with Nassar in a locked room.
PARTING SHOT
Fans of Girl Power rejoiced today upon the news that the Spice Girls would be returning.
The comeback gigs will see each member earn around £10 million each.
Apparently, Victoria Beckham was the last one to be convinced to come back but has done so on the condition that she doesn’t have to sing.
COMMENTS