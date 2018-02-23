Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

David Drumm referred to the financial regulator as “that fucking shower of clowns down in Dame Street”, his trial heard

referred to the financial regulator as “that fucking shower of clowns down in Dame Street”, his trial heard Irish rugby international Paddy Jackson told police he was “shocked and horrified” by allegations he had raped a woman, a court heard

told police he was “shocked and horrified” by allegations he had raped a woman, a court heard Met Éireann warned of “exceptionally cold” weather next week

warned of “exceptionally cold” weather next week Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 71-year-old man in Donegal last night

in Donegal last night A writer with Hot Press Olaf Tyaransen took leave from the magazine after denying allegations made against him

Olaf Tyaransen took leave from the magazine after denying allegations made against him Teenagers at a disco in Cork ’could have died’ due to their level of alcohol intake

’could have died’ due to their level of alcohol intake Heart disease and cancer are the most common causes of death in Ireland

in Ireland From October 2017 and this month, 102 people have died from flu.

WORLD

Artist Arabella Dorman with her piece Suspended, made up of hundreds of items of refugee clothing found on the beaches of the Greek island, Lesbos. Source: PA Images

#CIVIL WAR: The UN wants war crime charges brought after people in South Sudan were “forced to watch the rape of loved ones”.

#GUN CONTROL: US President Donald Trump said that an armed deputy who remained outside during last week’s school shooting in Florida either froze or was a “coward”.

#CANCER: Actor and presenter Stephen Fry is recovering from prostate cancer surgery.

#INFLUENCE: Snapchat lost €1 billion in value just after reality star Kylie Jenner tweeted that she doesn’t use it anymore.

PARTING SHOT

I was looking at a CT scan of one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who had been brought to the trauma center during my call shift.

The organ looked like an overripe melon smashed by a sledgehammer, with extensive bleeding. How could a gunshot wound have caused this much damage?

This account in the Atlantic by Heather Sher, a radiologist who treated the victims of last week’s Parkland shooting, as been gathering traction as she describes the horrific gun wounds that students and teachers suffered.

Heather Sher, a radiologist, treated victims of the Parkland shooting. "I have now seen high velocity AR-15 gunshot wounds firsthand," she writes. "I pray that these are the last such wounds I have to see." https://t.co/9E2uyf3rpk pic.twitter.com/HLmrlQ8YwJ — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) February 23, 2018 Source: The Atlantic /Twitter

Comments have been closed as one of the stories relates to an ongoing court case.