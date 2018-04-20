Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRISH
- A search is underway after a Bank of Ireland branch in Co Roscommon was robbed today by four armed men.
- The Coast Guard has airlifted a man off the top of Blarney Castle after he suffered a cardiac arrest today.
- The sun has come out and people across Ireland have been out basking in the warm air today.
- A jury has failed to reach a verdict in the trial of a man charged with murdering his nephew’s friend with a butcher’s knife.
- An Post has reached a new deal with its postmasters that will see no compulsory closure of post offices.
- A mural supporting the repeal of the Eighth Amendment is being taken down from the front wall of Dublin’s Project Arts Centre.
- The latest homelessness figures have shown a reduction in the number of rough sleepers.
- After a one-month dip in prices, motorists are paying more for petrol and diesel in Ireland again.
INTERNATIONAL
#RIP: Swedish DJ Avicii has been found dead at the age of 28.
#LAWSUIT: The Democratic National Committee has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the Russian government, the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks.
#GONORRHOEA: A man in the UK who caught the first recorded case of treatment-resistant super-gonorrhoea has been cured.
#SWAZILAND: The King of Swaziland has changed the country’s name to eSwatini.
PARTING SHOT
As mentioned above, Swedish DJ Avicii has passed away.
It seems only right that we end today’s news roundup with one of his hit singles.Source: AviciiOfficialVEVO/YouTube
