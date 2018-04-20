Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRISH

The world’s largest short sea Ro-Ro vessel MV Celine which was christened at Dublin Port this afternoon Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Forrest the Humboldt penguin enjoys a cold shower in its enclosure at Blair Drummond Safari Park in the UK Source: Andrew Milligan via PA Images

#RIP: Swedish DJ Avicii has been found dead at the age of 28.

#LAWSUIT: The Democratic National Committee has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the Russian government, the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks.

#GONORRHOEA: A man in the UK who caught the first recorded case of treatment-resistant super-gonorrhoea has been cured.

#SWAZILAND: The King of Swaziland has changed the country’s name to eSwatini.

PARTING SHOT

