  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Avicii’s death, Bank of Ireland robbery and a lawsuit against the Russian government and Donald Trump – it’s your evening fix.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 20 Apr 2018, 8:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,115 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3969993

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRISH

celine 216_90542941 The world’s largest short sea Ro-Ro vessel MV Celine which was christened at Dublin Port this afternoon Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Spring weather Apr 20th 2018 Forrest the Humboldt penguin enjoys a cold shower in its enclosure at Blair Drummond Safari Park in the UK Source: Andrew Milligan via PA Images

#RIP: Swedish DJ Avicii has been found dead at the age of 28.

#LAWSUIT: The Democratic National Committee has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the Russian government, the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks.

#GONORRHOEA: A man in the UK who caught the first recorded case of treatment-resistant super-gonorrhoea has been cured.

#SWAZILAND: The King of Swaziland has changed the country’s name to eSwatini.

PARTING SHOT

As mentioned above, Swedish DJ Avicii has passed away.

It seems only right that we end today’s news roundup with one of his hit singles.

Source: AviciiOfficialVEVO/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Swedish DJ Avicii found dead aged 28
54,136  50
2
Vaccines: 'Those of us from an earlier era must speak out to stop little lives being wrecked'
51,370  84
3
The world's best photographs have been announced - and a shot of Ireland is part of the winning entry
36,051  32
Fora
1
Debenhams kept posting million-euro losses after emerging from examinership
208  0
2
Shannon Airport was the only major Irish hub to see a dip in passengers last year
160  0
3
'My mother prayed to every saint in the world that I wouldn't go to art college'
128  0
The42
1
Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season
38,420  103
2
'When it comes to rape, I think we're still obsessed with women'
34,732  0
3
Conlan to get shot at 'revenge' for Rio robbery as Russian nemesis joins him at Top Rank
28,104  22
DailyEdge
1
Niall Horan got really honest about his life with OCD in a new interview
22,470  1
2
Amy Huberman has come out in support of Together For Yes - here's why that's important
7,761  6
3
Khloé Kardashian's BFF nearly pulled an 'Elevator Solange' on Tristan Thompson... it's The Dredge
7,282  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man who sexually abused young boy after 'working his way' into home jailed for six years
Man who sexually abused young boy after 'working his way' into home jailed for six years
Jury fails to reach verdict in case of man accused of murdering nephew’s friend with a butcher’s knife
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
CORK
Public appeal to find Cork teenager missing since Sunday
Public appeal to find Cork teenager missing since Sunday
Man airlifted from top of Blarney Castle following cardiac arrest
Cork v Mayo, Dublin v Galway - Last four name sides for huge day of league action
COURT
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Man accused of attempted killing of wife with hammer is suffering from a mental illness, court told
Nestle given thumbs down on Kit Kat finger shape by EU court
LEO VARADKAR
World's largest roll-on/roll-off vessel christened at Dublin Port
World's largest roll-on/roll-off vessel christened at Dublin Port
Varadkar makes Time's list of the world's 100 most influential people
'This is not on' - Mary Lou calls for Naughten to either stand aside - or be sacked

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie