Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND

Pictured before the Ballet Ireland fundraising lunch today in the Merrion Hotel, Dublin are dancers Lila Eccles and Leigh Alderson. Source: Mark Stedman

Health Minister Simon Harris said he doesn’t have confidence in the management of CervicalCheck after it was revealed that more than 200 cervical smear results should have had earlier intervention

after it was revealed that more than 200 cervical smear results should have had earlier intervention A Repeal the 8th mural removed from a wall in Temple Bar has gone back up on another wall at Amnesty International Ireland’s headquarters

in Temple Bar has gone back up on another wall at Amnesty International Ireland’s headquarters A Polish man has been found not guilty by reason of insanity of the attempted murder of his partner at their Dublin home

by reason of insanity of the attempted murder of his partner at their Dublin home A judge described the lack of sentencing guidelines in rape cases as “bizarre”

as “bizarre” A man (60s) died and a man (20s) is in a serious condition after a crash in Cork

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said the government needs a better way of collating and reporting Ireland’s homeless figures

Greyhound confirmed that it will start charging its customers for green bins.

WORLD

Moon Jae-in met shakes hands with Kim Jong-un at the demarcation line between the North and South Koreas. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#UNITED AT THE BORDER: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the South’s President Moon Jae-in held an historic summit where they committed to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

#FRESH PRINCE: Prince William and Kate Middleton have named their baby son Louis Arthur Charles.

#HERE WE GO AGAIN: Abba have recorded new music for the first time in 35 years.

PARTING SHOT

While Abba have recorded a new song after a three-decade gap, U2 have released this new song and video that go big on diversity and inclusion.