Dublin: 7 °C Friday 27 April, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

An historic union on the Korean border, CervicalCheck helpline set up, and Abba are making music again – it’s the Fix.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 27 Apr 2018, 8:49 PM
38 minutes ago
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 6 Ballet Ireland lunch Pictured before the Ballet Ireland fundraising lunch today in the Merrion Hotel, Dublin are dancers Lila Eccles and Leigh Alderson. Source: Mark Stedman

  • Health Minister Simon Harris said he doesn’t have confidence in the management of CervicalCheck after it was revealed that more than 200 cervical smear results should have had earlier intervention
  • A Repeal the 8th mural  removed from a wall in Temple Bar has gone back up on another wall at Amnesty International Ireland’s headquarters
  • A Polish man has been found not guilty by reason of insanity of the attempted murder of his partner at their Dublin home
  • A judge described the lack of sentencing guidelines in rape cases as “bizarre”
  • A man (60s) died and a man (20s) is in a serious condition after a crash in Cork
  • Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said the government needs a better way of collating and reporting Ireland’s homeless figures
  • Greyhound confirmed that it will start charging its customers for green bins.

WORLD

South Korean President Moon and North Korean leader Kim - Inter-Korean summit Moon Jae-in met shakes hands with Kim Jong-un at the demarcation line between the North and South Koreas. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#UNITED AT THE BORDER: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the South’s President Moon Jae-in held an historic summit where they committed to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

#FRESH PRINCE: Prince William and Kate Middleton have named their baby son Louis Arthur Charles.

#HERE WE GO AGAIN: Abba have recorded new music for the first time in 35 years.

PARTING SHOT

While Abba have recorded a new song after a three-decade gap, U2 have released this new song and video that go big on diversity and inclusion.

Source: U2VEVO/YouTube

Gráinne Ní Aodha

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

