Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health Minister Simon Harris said he doesn’t have confidence in the management of CervicalCheck after it was revealed that more than 200 cervical smear results should have had earlier intervention
- A Repeal the 8th mural removed from a wall in Temple Bar has gone back up on another wall at Amnesty International Ireland’s headquarters
- A Polish man has been found not guilty by reason of insanity of the attempted murder of his partner at their Dublin home
- A judge described the lack of sentencing guidelines in rape cases as “bizarre”
- A man (60s) died and a man (20s) is in a serious condition after a crash in Cork
- Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said the government needs a better way of collating and reporting Ireland’s homeless figures
- Greyhound confirmed that it will start charging its customers for green bins.
WORLD
#UNITED AT THE BORDER: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the South’s President Moon Jae-in held an historic summit where they committed to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.
#FRESH PRINCE: Prince William and Kate Middleton have named their baby son Louis Arthur Charles.
#HERE WE GO AGAIN: Abba have recorded new music for the first time in 35 years.
PARTING SHOT
While Abba have recorded a new song after a three-decade gap, U2 have released this new song and video that go big on diversity and inclusion.Source: U2VEVO/YouTube
