Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news
IRELAND
- The Commission for Aviation Regulation has withdrawn the licence for a number of travel agents under the same company leaving dozens of Irish people stranded in Bulgaria.
- A woman has been injured after a collision involving several cars in a Dublin car park this afternoon.
- The High Court has dismissed a number of bids to challenge the result of May’s referendum on the Eighth Amendment.
- A Cork man has been jailed for the murder of the mother of his son.
- The statue of the late Terry Wogan in Limerick has been defaced.
- A man who carried out a “sophisticated” and “elaborate” social welfare fraud over five-and-a-half years has been sent to jail for 18 months.
- Plans by soccer club St Patrick’s Athletic to build a new 12,000-seater stadium in south Dublin are set to be rejected by the Government.
- Lidl has announced that it will reopen its Fortunestown Lane store in Tallaght by the end of August after the building suffered severe damage during Storm Emma in March.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has rejected the EU’s plans for a Brexit backstop, saying it would create a border with the UK.
#LUEBECK: Several people have been injured after a knife attack on a German bus.
#NOVICHOCK: Charlie Rowley, a Novichok poisoning victim, has been discharged from a British hospital today.
PARTING SHOT
Well, some parts of Ireland finally experienced rain this morning after weeks of relative dry. Dublin experienced mild but persistent rain at up to 3mm per hour today.
COMMENTS