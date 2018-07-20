Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news

IRELAND

Pilots on strike in the rain outside Ryanair head office in Swords, Dublin today Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Horology conservators Daniela Corda and Matthew Read as a highly ornate eighteenth-century clock is unveiled at the York Art Gallery. Source: Danny Lawson via PA Images

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has rejected the EU’s plans for a Brexit backstop, saying it would create a border with the UK.

#LUEBECK: Several people have been injured after a knife attack on a German bus.

#NOVICHOCK: Charlie Rowley, a Novichok poisoning victim, has been discharged from a British hospital today.

PARTING SHOT

Well, some parts of Ireland finally experienced rain this morning after weeks of relative dry. Dublin experienced mild but persistent rain at up to 3mm per hour today.

Lauren Gaster (3) from Dublin shelters from a sudden downpour in Dublin city center this afternoon after weeks of sunny weather Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie