Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan died, aged 46.
- Barry McElduff resigned as a Sinn Féin MP over his by-now infamous ‘Kingsmill’ Twitter video.
- Fine Gael TDs met for almost five hours to talk about abortion.
- A Roscommon town reeled from the tragic death of a teenager while on holiday in Lanzarote.
- A midlands teenager who raped a 13-year-old boy was given a suspended sentence.
- Internet service providers were ordered to block a number of torrent download services.
- Gardaí alleged Maurice McCabe said he would ‘bring this job to its knees’.
- A jury was sworn in for the second retrial of a Cavan childminder accused of causing serious harm to a baby.
- Tayto Park released its animal mortality figures.
- A new jury is required in the trial of David Drumm.
- There are some ‘bitterly cold’ winds heading Ireland’s way.
- Two women were rescued from a burning building in north Dublin.
- RTÉ journalist John Kilraine is taking Apollo House organiser Brendan Ogle to court over a Facebook post.
INTERNATIONAL
#NEW YORK: Comedian Aziz Ansari responded to an allegation of sexual assault.
#NOT A RACIST: Donald Trump likewise responded to a worldwide backlash concerning alleged comments he made about African countries.
#ALSO NOT A RACIST: The leader of Ukip has split with his partner over ‘racist’ Meghan Markle texts.
#CALIFORNIA: A car flew into the first floor of an office building.
PARTING SHOT
It’s been a sad day for Limerick, and for Ireland. But if you want to remember Dolores O’Riordan you could do a lot worse than watch this epic version of Zombie by the Cranberries, performed on Saturday Night Live in 1995. RIP.Source: Stan Smith/YouTube
