Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dolores O'Riordan, pictured on stage in Melbourne, Australia, in 2012 Source: EMPICS Entertainment

INTERNATIONAL

Aziz Ansari Source: Jordan Strauss/PA Images

#NEW YORK: Comedian Aziz Ansari responded to an allegation of sexual assault.

#NOT A RACIST: Donald Trump likewise responded to a worldwide backlash concerning alleged comments he made about African countries.

#ALSO NOT A RACIST: The leader of Ukip has split with his partner over ‘racist’ Meghan Markle texts.

#CALIFORNIA: A car flew into the first floor of an office building.

PARTING SHOT

It’s been a sad day for Limerick, and for Ireland. But if you want to remember Dolores O’Riordan you could do a lot worse than watch this epic version of Zombie by the Cranberries, performed on Saturday Night Live in 1995. RIP.