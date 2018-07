Here's What Happened Today: Monday

UK Digital and Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright (right) observes George Stephenson's world famous Rocket locomotive in Newcastle earlier today Source: PA Wire/PA Images

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The damage wrought by a massive beach fire at Curracloe in Co Wexford yesterday Source: Jack Meehan/Irish Air Corps

WORLD

Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#WORCESTER: Three men have been arrested after a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy.

#TRUMP THREATS: The US president has told Iran it will ‘suffer the consequences’ for threatening America.

#TORONTO: A woman has died and 13 people have been injured after a gunman opened fire in the Canadian city.

#SCORCHIO: Britain’s heatwave is nearly at national emergency levels.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland’s infamous flying ants are back. And they could be here for longer than usual thanks to the feckin’ heatwave…