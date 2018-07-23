Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH UP?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.
IRELAND
- The organisers of a tribute match to Liam Miller are to meet the president of the GAA tomorrow regarding whether or not the match can be played in PÃ¡irc UÃ Chaoimh.
- Sinn FÃ©in leader in the North Michelle Oâ€™Neill says itâ€™s â€˜increasingly likely that thereâ€™ll be a no-deal Brexit.
- A man has been hospitalised following a serious road traffic accident in Longford.
- A stolen saw has been returned to Dublin Fire Brigade after a person trying to sell it was â€˜persuadedâ€™ to hand it over.
- Gerard Craughwell has pulled out of the Irish presidential race saying that he canâ€™t afford to run.
- An Irish adventurer has reached the summit of K2.
- GardaÃ are investigating suggestions that a large fire at Curracloe beach in Co Wexford may have been caused by a portable barbecue.
- Temperatures are due to remain in the 20s all week â€“ but there could be some rain as well.Â
WORLDÂ
#WORCESTER:Â Three men have been arrested after a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy.
#TRUMP THREATS:Â The US president has told Iran it will â€˜suffer the consequencesâ€™ for threatening America.
#TORONTO: A woman has died and 13 people have been injured after a gunman opened fire in the Canadian city.
#SCORCHIO: Britainâ€™s heatwave is nearly at national emergency levels.
PARTING SHOT
Irelandâ€™s infamous flying ants are back. And they could be here for longer than usual thanks to the feckinâ€™ heatwaveâ€¦
