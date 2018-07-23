This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 23 July, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Trump threatens Iran, and Craughwell out of presidential race – it’s the Fix.

By Cianan Brennan Monday 23 Jul 2018, 8:59 PM
59 minutes ago 2,468 Views No Comments
Stephenson's Rocket to visit Manchester UK Digital and Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright (right) observes George Stephenson's world famous Rocket locomotive in Newcastle earlier today Source: PA Wire/PA Images

NEED TO CATCH UP?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

2 Beaches damaged_90549973 The damage wrought by a massive beach fire at Curracloe in Co Wexford yesterday Source: Jack Meehan/Irish Air Corps

WORLDÂ 

CANADA-TORONTO-SHOOTING Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#WORCESTER:Â Three men have been arrested after a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy.

#TRUMP THREATS:Â The US president has told Iran it will â€˜suffer the consequencesâ€™ for threatening America.

#TORONTO: A woman has died and 13 people have been injured after a gunman opened fire in the Canadian city.

#SCORCHIO: Britainâ€™s heatwave is nearly at national emergency levels.

PARTING SHOT

Irelandâ€™s infamous flying ants are back. And they could be here for longer than usual thanks to the feckinâ€™ heatwaveâ€¦

