Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Michael D Higgins has officially declared for the coming presidential election, but it’s less clear whether or not he’ll be participating in the first debate on RTÉ radio on Thursday.
- Meanwhile, journalist Gemma O’Doherty has failed to secure enough council nominations to contest the election.
- Fine Gael Minister Catherine Byrne is reportedly contemplating abstaining from a vote of no confidence in her colleague Eoghan Murphy’s ministry set for tomorrow.
- JP McManus donated €100,000 to every GAA county board.
- A school was evacuated and a road closed after a sinkhole opened up on a GAA pitch in Monaghan.
- Gardaí commenced door-to-door inquiries on Valentia Island in relation to the death of Baby John on Cahersiveen strand in 1984.
- Listowel, Co Kerry, has been named Ireland’s tidiest town for 2018.
- An activist hopes that PigeonGate will draw attention to the housing crisis.
- Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave took a massive pop at the government’s record on housing.
- Metallica will play Slane in 2019.
- The annual house price growth in Dublin has slowed to a trickle.
- It’s going to be properly warm this week.
WORLD
#BRETT KAVANAUGH: A second sexual misconduct allegation has been made against Donald Trump’s US Supreme Court aspirant.
#ROD ROSENSTEIN: Trump is to meet with his embattled Deputy Attorney General on Thursday when his future is set to be settled.
#ADRIFT: An Indonesian teen has been rescued after seven weeks adrift at sea in a floating hut.
PARTING SHOT
This BBC Africa Twitter thread is a masterpiece of reportage. It is also a truly horrific story – viewer discretion is advised:
