Monday 24 September, 2018
Advertisement
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Michael D is in, Gemma O’Doherty isn’t, and a sinkhole opens up on a Ulster GAA pitch – it’s the Fix.

By Cianan Brennan Monday 24 Sep 2018, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,955 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4252260

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

1775 Gaelic mural_90554728 A mural showing four women wearing gaelic football jerseys and the hashtag #SeriousSupport in Dublin city centre today Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

4 The tiny fishing trap in which Adi Novel Adilang spent seven weeks adrift at sea Source: Indonesian Consulate General Osaka

#BRETT KAVANAUGH: A second sexual misconduct allegation has been made against Donald Trump’s US Supreme Court aspirant.

#ROD ROSENSTEIN: Trump is to meet with his embattled Deputy Attorney General on Thursday when his future is set to be settled.

#ADRIFT: An Indonesian teen has been rescued after seven weeks adrift at sea in a floating hut.

PARTING SHOT

This BBC Africa Twitter thread is a masterpiece of reportage. It is also a truly horrific story – viewer discretion is advised:

