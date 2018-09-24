Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A mural showing four women wearing gaelic football jerseys and the hashtag #SeriousSupport in Dublin city centre today Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

WORLD

The tiny fishing trap in which Adi Novel Adilang spent seven weeks adrift at sea Source: Indonesian Consulate General Osaka

#BRETT KAVANAUGH: A second sexual misconduct allegation has been made against Donald Trump’s US Supreme Court aspirant.

#ROD ROSENSTEIN: Trump is to meet with his embattled Deputy Attorney General on Thursday when his future is set to be settled.

#ADRIFT: An Indonesian teen has been rescued after seven weeks adrift at sea in a floating hut.

PARTING SHOT

This BBC Africa Twitter thread is a masterpiece of reportage. It is also a truly horrific story – viewer discretion is advised: