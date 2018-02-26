Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH UP?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.
IRELAND
- A status orange snow-ice warning has been issued for sevenÂ counties as the Beast from the East gets set to make landfall.
- Here are the plans in place to deal with the Beastâ€™s alter ego, Storm Emma.
- Leo Varadkar defended his governmentâ€™s marketing of the Ireland 2040 plan.
- A former Sinn FÃ©in councillor was awarded â‚¬3,500 in his defamation case against RTÃ‰.
- Ryle Nugent is to leave RTE after 24 years.
- Aer Lingus passengers will have to pay up to â‚¬60 for the return of lost items.
- Jamie Heaslip announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect.
- It emerged that a Galway couple were overcharged â‚¬1.23 million on their tracker mortgage.
- Aging rockers the Rolling Stones will play Croke Park this summer.
- The victim of a shooting in Coolock remains in critical condition.
- Thereâ€™s already disagreement about where to put Corkâ€™s Luas system.
WORLD
#BANKRUPT:Â The Weinstein Company is to file for bankruptcy.
#JEZZA: Jeremy Corbyn has called for a new customs union with the EU in the aftermath of Brexit.
#LEICESTER: Five people have been confirmed dead after last nightâ€™s shop explosion in the British city.
#KEVIN SMITH:Â The film director announced that he has suffered a â€˜massiveâ€™ heart attack.
PARTING SHOT
The noble mullet â€“ king of the hairstyles. Long at the back, short on the top and sides. A haircut you can set your watch to.
For all those who appreciate the 80s finest artistic statement as much as we do, thereâ€™s the annual Mulletfest in the Australian outback. How can anything won by a man nicknamed â€˜Shaggerâ€™ be anything less than epic. The Guardian has a loving rundown on the goings on in Kurri Kurri, New South Wales, last week.
