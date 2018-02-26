Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH UP?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

A performance of the Duo Lugo Laser act, part of Tom Duffy's circus, in Carlow town Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

WORLD

Emergency personnel at the scene of an explosion at Hinckley Road in Leicester this morning Source: Joe Giddens/PA Images

#BANKRUPT:Â The Weinstein Company is to file for bankruptcy.

#JEZZA: Jeremy Corbyn has called for a new customs union with the EU in the aftermath of Brexit.

#LEICESTER: Five people have been confirmed dead after last nightâ€™s shop explosion in the British city.

#KEVIN SMITH:Â The film director announced that he has suffered a â€˜massiveâ€™ heart attack.

PARTING SHOT

The noble mullet â€“ king of the hairstyles. Long at the back, short on the top and sides. A haircut you can set your watch to.

For all those who appreciate the 80s finest artistic statement as much as we do, thereâ€™s the annual Mulletfest in the Australian outback. How can anything won by a man nicknamed â€˜Shaggerâ€™ be anything less than epic. The Guardian has a loving rundown on the goings on in Kurri Kurri, New South Wales, last week.