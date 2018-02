Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A performance of the Duo Lugo Laser act, part of Tom Duffy's circus, in Carlow town Source: Niall Carson/PA Images

WORLD

Emergency personnel at the scene of an explosion at Hinckley Road in Leicester this morning Source: Joe Giddens/PA Images

#BANKRUPT: The Weinstein Company is to file for bankruptcy.

#JEZZA: Jeremy Corbyn has called for a new customs union with the EU in the aftermath of Brexit.

#LEICESTER: Five people have been confirmed dead after last night’s shop explosion in the British city.

#KEVIN SMITH: The film director announced that he has suffered a ‘massive’ heart attack.

PARTING SHOT

The noble mullet – king of the hairstyles. Long at the back, short on the top and sides. A haircut you can set your watch to.

For all those who appreciate the 80s finest artistic statement as much as we do, there’s the annual Mulletfest in the Australian outback. How can anything won by a man nicknamed ‘Shagger’ be anything less than epic. The Guardian has a loving rundown on the goings on in Kurri Kurri, New South Wales, last week.