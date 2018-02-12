  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Stormont talks, Liam Miller’s funeral and the latest from the rugby rape trial – it’s your evening fix

By Hayley Halpin Monday 12 Feb 2018, 8:50 PM
12 hours ago 9,930 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Capture Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Theresa May met in Belfast today for last-ditch talks over the restoration of an Executive in Northern Ireland Source: Leo Varadkar via Twitter

  • British Prime Minister Theresa May has said there is a “basis for an agreement” at Stormont and that a Northern Ireland Executive could be “up and running very soon”.
  • The funeral of former Irish football international Liam Miller has taken place in his native Cork.
  • A women who claimed she was raped by Ireland teammates Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding has denied suggestions she “had sex with a number of men after going to their home without an invitation”.
  • Health Minister Simon Harris has said the HSE will conduct a “precautionary” review of foetal monitors used in 11 Irish hospitals.
  • A judge and lawyers have paid tributes to a Garda Superintendent who died tragically at Ballymun Garda Station on Saturday night.
  • Ireland’s National Cyber Security Centre has said that it is aware that some Irish websites have been infected by the cryptocurrencies hack.
  • A National Transport Authority survey has revealed that Dart passengers are the least satisfied commuters in the country.
  • Gardaí have seized a total of 19 rickshaws in Cork City.

WORLD

Obama Portrait Former President Barack Obama speaks at the unveiling ceremony of the Obama portraits today Source: Andrew Harnik via PA Images

#TRUMP: Donald Trump Jr’s wife has been taken to hospital after she opened a letter containing white powder in New York.

#OBAMA: The National Portrait Gallery in Washington has unveiled portraits of former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

#OXFAM: The deputy chief executive of UK charity Oxfam resigned today over the charity’s handling of a prostitution scandal in Haiti.

#LONDON: All flights in and out of London City Airport were cancelled today after a World War II bomb was discovered in the nearby Thames.

PARTING SHOT

As just mentioned, a World War II bomb was discovered in London today, and it will be the latest to be added to an online interacting map.

The Bomb Sight project is mapping the London World War II bomb census between 7 October 1940 and 6 June 1941.

You can click here to see all of the bomb sights that have been mapped to date.

