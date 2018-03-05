Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND:

These were the scenes in Kilteet on the Dublin-Wicklow border today as last week's heavy snowfall still hasn't melted. Source: Eamonn Farrell via Rolling News

Gardaí in Limerick have said that 11 people have been arrested as part of an investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation of children.

of children. Lidl has confirmed that all staff members at its Fortunestown Lane store will be redeployed to other stores following the incident at the premises on Friday night.

has confirmed that all staff members at its Fortunestown Lane store will be redeployed to other stores following the incident at the premises on Friday night. There are currently about 10,500 people without water across the country and a further 121,000 have restricted access following Storm Emma.

across the country and a further 121,000 have restricted access following Storm Emma. Maurice McCabe gave evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal for the first time today.

for the first time today. Gardaí said today that they have found a “key piece of intelligence” about missing Tina Satchwell which has led them to carry out a search in Cork.

which has led them to carry out a search in Cork. Bank of Ireland has ring-fenced a €50 million storm relief fund to provide support for businesses and homeowners affected by Storm Emma.

has ring-fenced a €50 million storm relief fund to provide support for businesses and homeowners affected by Storm Emma. A nurse who tried to help a father while his baby choked on a piece of tissue was not sure if he was following her instructions, a murder trial heard today.

on a piece of tissue was not sure if he was following her instructions, a murder trial heard today. The National Maternity Hospital is to seek an injunction stopping an inquiry into the death of a woman during surgery for an ectopic pregnancy until its High Court challenge against the process has been resolved.

INTERNATIONAL:

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to deliver a speech on new housing developments, in central London Source: Frank Augstein/AFP via Getty Images

#RUSSIAN: UK media have said a Russian who had allegedly spied for Britain was in critical condition following “suspected exposure to an unknown substance”.

#OSCARS: Frances McDormand gave a rousing speech while she collected her Best Actress trophy at the Academy Awards last night.

#KOREA: The most senior South Koreans to travel to North Korea in more than a decade arrived in Pyongyang today to meet leader Kim Jong Un.

PARTING SHOT:

Flippy, a burger-flipping robot, has started working at a restaurant in Los Angeles, according to the BBC.

The robot is the first of dozens and is destined to replace human fast-food workers.