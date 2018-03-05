Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND:
- Gardaí in Limerick have said that 11 people have been arrested as part of an investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation of children.
- Lidl has confirmed that all staff members at its Fortunestown Lane store will be redeployed to other stores following the incident at the premises on Friday night.
- There are currently about 10,500 people without water across the country and a further 121,000 have restricted access following Storm Emma.
- Maurice McCabe gave evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal for the first time today.
- Gardaí said today that they have found a “key piece of intelligence” about missing Tina Satchwell which has led them to carry out a search in Cork.
- Bank of Ireland has ring-fenced a €50 million storm relief fund to provide support for businesses and homeowners affected by Storm Emma.
- A nurse who tried to help a father while his baby choked on a piece of tissue was not sure if he was following her instructions, a murder trial heard today.
- The National Maternity Hospital is to seek an injunction stopping an inquiry into the death of a woman during surgery for an ectopic pregnancy until its High Court challenge against the process has been resolved.
INTERNATIONAL:
#RUSSIAN: UK media have said a Russian who had allegedly spied for Britain was in critical condition following “suspected exposure to an unknown substance”.
#OSCARS: Frances McDormand gave a rousing speech while she collected her Best Actress trophy at the Academy Awards last night.
#KOREA: The most senior South Koreans to travel to North Korea in more than a decade arrived in Pyongyang today to meet leader Kim Jong Un.
PARTING SHOT:
Flippy, a burger-flipping robot, has started working at a restaurant in Los Angeles, according to the BBC.
The robot is the first of dozens and is destined to replace human fast-food workers.
