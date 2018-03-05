  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Sexual exploitation arrests, Lidl staff relocated and Maurice McCabe at the Disclosures Tribunal – it’s your evening fix.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 5 Mar 2018, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND:

5/3/2018 Severe Weather Conditions These were the scenes in Kilteet on the Dublin-Wicklow border today as last week's heavy snowfall still hasn't melted. Source: Eamonn Farrell via Rolling News

  • Gardaí in Limerick have said that 11 people have been arrested as part of an investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation of children.
  • Lidl has confirmed that all staff members at its Fortunestown Lane store will be redeployed to other stores following the incident at the premises on Friday night.
  • There are currently about 10,500 people without water across the country and a further 121,000 have restricted access following Storm Emma.
  • Maurice McCabe gave evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal for the first time today.
  • Gardaí said today that they have found a “key piece of intelligence” about missing Tina Satchwell which has led them to carry out a search in Cork.
  • Bank of Ireland has ring-fenced a €50 million storm relief fund to provide support for businesses and homeowners affected by Storm Emma.
  • A nurse who tried to help a father while his baby choked on a piece of tissue was not sure if he was following her instructions, a murder trial heard today.
  • The National Maternity Hospital is to seek an injunction stopping an inquiry into the death of a woman during surgery for an ectopic pregnancy until its High Court challenge against the process has been resolved.

INTERNATIONAL:

BRITAIN-POLITICS-HOUSING Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives to deliver a speech on new housing developments, in central London Source: Frank Augstein/AFP via Getty Images

#RUSSIAN: UK media have said a Russian who had allegedly spied for Britain was in critical condition following “suspected exposure to an unknown substance”.

#OSCARS: Frances McDormand gave a rousing speech while she collected her Best Actress trophy at the Academy Awards last night.

#KOREA: The most senior South Koreans to travel to North Korea in more than a decade arrived in Pyongyang today to meet leader Kim Jong Un.

PARTING SHOT:

Flippy, a burger-flipping robot, has started working at a restaurant in Los Angeles, according to the BBC.

The robot is the first of dozens and is destined to replace human fast-food workers.

