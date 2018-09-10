Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Lina Chen from Hong Kong at a Citizenship Ceremony. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Competitors driving Austin J40 pedal cars in The Settrington Cup at the Goodwood Motor Circuit, in Chichester. Source: Andrew Matthews/PA Images

#HURRICANE FLORENCE: The governors of three states have declared an emergency as Florence has been upgraded to a category 4 hurricane.

#ONGOING ROW: The Women’s Tennis Association chief has backed Serena Williams as the row over US Open “sexism” rumbles on.

#AMBER GUYGER: A Texas officer faces a manslaughter charge after shooting a neighbour in his own apartment.

PARTING SHOT

A beloved film of the late 1980s is Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

In this piece on The Guardian, director Stephen Herek and actor Alex Winter describe how the film came into being.