Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Sean Gallagher and Joan Freeman will contest the presidential election in October after securing the backing of four councils.
- The Vintners Federation and organisers clashed after Cork’s Oktoberfest Beag was cancelled.
- Councillor Jimmy Guerin has said to presidential hopeful Gemma O’Doherty to “allow [his] sister to rest in peace”.
- Presidential hopeful Peter Casey is travelling by helicopter to council meetings.
- The Taoiseach is to meet with mother of Danielle McLaughlin after ‘misunderstanding’ over Irish citizenship.
- Fugitive prisoner John Clifford has been arrested following a week-long manhunt.
- Four food businesses were closed last month, with transporting food with waste and poor cleaning cited as causes in some cases.
- A dolphin was found dead in the River Lee hours after being rescued by firefighters.
- Dublin City Council is to pay €45 million to fund a proposed Parnell Square library.
- A Dublin woman has been charged over an alleged campaign of social media harassment against a BBC presenter.
- New subject changes for Junior Cert and Leaving Cert are set to get the go ahead.
INTERNATIONAL
#HURRICANE FLORENCE: The governors of three states have declared an emergency as Florence has been upgraded to a category 4 hurricane.
#ONGOING ROW: The Women’s Tennis Association chief has backed Serena Williams as the row over US Open “sexism” rumbles on.
#AMBER GUYGER: A Texas officer faces a manslaughter charge after shooting a neighbour in his own apartment.
PARTING SHOT
A beloved film of the late 1980s is Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.
In this piece on The Guardian, director Stephen Herek and actor Alex Winter describe how the film came into being.
Keanu Reeves had this likability about him. He wasn’t even trying to be funny. It was the way he would approach a line: after he said something, he’d have this quizzical look on this face.
COMMENTS