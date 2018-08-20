Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Over 50,000 students received their third level offers from the CAO.
- A man arrested in connection with a fatal car crash in Donegal on Sunday morning was released without charge.
- Gardaí appealed for information after a man was stabbed to death in Dublin last night.
- Limerick’s hurlers received a heroes’ welcome after winning their first All Ireland title in 45 years yesterday.
- The family of a missing Clare man last seen yesterday have expressed serious concerns for his well-being.
- Former President Mary McAleese hit out at the damage caused to children and adolescents by the Church’s teachings on homosexuality.
- Sinn Féin offices in west Belfast were targeted in an arson attack in the early hours of the morning.
- Plans for a new €6.5m train station in north Dublin were given the green light by the National Transport Authority.
- Statues of former Barack Obama and his wife Michelle were unveiled at a plaza named after the former US President near his ancestral home in Offaly.
- Taylor Swift’s concerts at Croke Park were revealed to have had the biggest cost for policing of a private event by gardaí so far this year.
INTERNATIONAL
- #ABUSE: Pope Francis issued a letter to Catholics acknowledging the “long ignored” pain of child sex abuse victims that had been “kept quiet or silenced”.
- #TERRORISM: Police in Barcelona are treating an attempted knife assault on officers as a terrorist attack.
- #MEASLES: Cases of the disease have reached a record high across Europe.
PARTING SHOT
