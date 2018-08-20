Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Statues of former Barack Obama and his wife Michelle were unveiled at a plaza named after the former US President near his ancestral home in Offaly.

Taylor Swift’s concerts at Croke Park were revealed to have had the biggest cost for policing of a private event by gardaí so far this year.

INTERNATIONAL

PARTING SHOT

Tens of thousands of prospective students received their first round offers from the Central Applications Office this morning.

We had career guidance specialist Andree Harpur and DCUSU vice president for welfare and equality Aisling Fagan in studio with for a CAO Facebook Live.



Andreee and Aisling answered live viewer questions, analysed this year’s points and gave future students some tips on how to get settled into third level life, all of which you can look at here.