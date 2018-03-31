Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.
IRELAND
- Thousands took part in protests across the country demanding women are treated better in the criminal justice system.
- Cocaine, heroin and ketamine was seized at Dublin Port.
- An Irish boy (10) died after he was knocked down in a hit-and-run in Tenerife.
- Police in the North arrested a sixth man in connection with a huge cannabis haul.
- There was more bad news on the weather front as forecasters predicted a return to freezing conditions.
- Hundreds of young peopleÂ may be left without a place to go for disability day services in September due to funding shortages.
- Shops and businesses around Ireland have introduced autism-friendly events in recent years.
INTERNATIONAL
#PALESTINE: Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney called on Israel to show restraint after 16 Palestinians were killed yesterday.
#USA: President Donald Trump declared April as â€˜sexual assault awarenessâ€™ month.
#UK: The funeral of renowned scientist Stephen Hawking took place.
PARTING SHOT
Want to be extremely lazy over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend and just binge on Netflix? Well, the good folk over at the DailyEdge have just taken the hassle out of what to start watching next.
Theyâ€™re sound like that.Â Click hereÂ to find your next obsession.
Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing in one or more of the above stories.
COMMENTS