Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 31 March, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what happened this Easter Saturday.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 7:47 PM
1 hour ago 3,747 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

protest 985_90541132 Protesters who marched from City Hall to the Department of Justice in support of victims of sexual assault and rape. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Protest in solidarity with Gaza in Israel Activists hold placards during a protest in solidarity with Gaza on the Israeli side of Gaza-Israel border, Source: DPA/PA Images

#PALESTINE: Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney called on Israel to show restraint after 16 Palestinians were killed yesterday.

#USA: President Donald Trump declared April as â€˜sexual assault awarenessâ€™ month.

#UK: The funeral of renowned scientist Stephen Hawking took place.

PARTING SHOT

Want to be extremely lazy over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend and just binge on Netflix? Well, the good folk over at the DailyEdge have just taken the hassle out of what to start watching next.

Theyâ€™re sound like that.Â Click hereÂ to find your next obsession.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing in one or more of the above stories.

