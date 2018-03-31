Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

Protesters who marched from City Hall to the Department of Justice in support of victims of sexual assault and rape. Source: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Activists hold placards during a protest in solidarity with Gaza on the Israeli side of Gaza-Israel border, Source: DPA/PA Images

#PALESTINE: Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney called on Israel to show restraint after 16 Palestinians were killed yesterday.

#USA: President Donald Trump declared April as â€˜sexual assault awarenessâ€™ month.

#UK: The funeral of renowned scientist Stephen Hawking took place.

PARTING SHOT

