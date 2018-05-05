Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.
IRISH
- A man who was Ann Lovettâ€™s boyfriend has broken his silence.
- The latest opinion poll suggests that Mary Lou McDonald is now a more popular leader than Fianna FÃ¡ilâ€™s MicheÃ¡l Martin.
- The weather was beautiful today, and is set to be even better tomorrow.
- GardaÃ attending a house fire in north Dublin discovered a cannabis growhouse worth â‚¬110,000 on the property.
- Police in Northern Ireland arrested a teenage boy after a woman in her 30s suffered severe head injuries from an attack with a cordless drill.
- The Association of Catholic Priests has called for an end to referendum campaigning during mass.
- GardaÃ are investigating the sudden death of a woman in her 20s in north county Dublin.
INTERNATIONAL
#SIR ALEX FERGUSON: The legendary Manchester United manager has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage
#FRANCE:Â Thousands took to city streets in protest after on the first anniversary of President Emmanuel Macronâ€™s election victory.
#US:Â A former US Marine has admitted to killing seven women.
PARTING SHOT
Itâ€™s Eurovision-time once more. Hereâ€™s everything you need to know ahead of the event.Source: Eurovision Song Contest/YouTube
