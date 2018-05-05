Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRISH

Sophia Delavari (l) and Emma Rodgers enjoying the sun this afternoon at the 40-Foot in Dun Laoghaire, Dublin Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask in attendance at today's protest against Emmanuel Macron in Paris Source: Francois Mori/PA Images

#SIR ALEX FERGUSON: The legendary Manchester United manager has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage

#FRANCE:Â Thousands took to city streets in protest after on the first anniversary of President Emmanuel Macronâ€™s election victory.

#US:Â A former US Marine has admitted to killing seven women.

PARTING SHOT

Itâ€™s Eurovision-time once more. Hereâ€™s everything you need to know ahead of the event.