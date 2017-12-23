Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Maeve Kennedy and Sean Marlow collecting for Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) at the Apres Village Christmas Market Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A pug in a Santa outfit waiting for its owner to pay for a purchase in the city centre of Hamburg Source: Axel Heimken DPA/PA Images

#MELBOURNE: A man accused of driving his car into pedestrians in Melbourne has been charged with 18 counts of attempted murder.

#UFO: A SpaceX launch puzzled Californians as it streamed into space.

#SORRY: Princess Michael of Kent apologised for wearing “racist” jewellery at Buckingham Palace.

PARTING SHOT

One of the greatest moments of 2017 was Robert E Kelly’s BBC interview about North Korea that got hijacked by his kids coming into a room.

Originally, Robert was a bit taken aback by the attention on Twitter, but has since come to embrace the goodwill of the millions of people who fell in love with his family.

So much so that this morning, he shared a Christmas message for all “the people who follow me because of the video or my children”. As usual, it’s his children who steal the show. (via DailyEdge.ie)