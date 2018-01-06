Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A Sinn Féin MP has apologised for posting a Kingsmill bread video on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre.
- A new report has said that property prices in some areas could rise as high as 20% this year.
- Four men were charged after a pensioner’s home was burgled while he was home alone.
- 58 more children have been identified in unmarked graves in a Dublin cemetery.
- It’s getting more and more likely we could have a presidential election this year.
- Kathryn Thomas spoke about her miscarriages on the Late Late last night.
- Construction on a motorway to connect Dublin to Derry is to begin this year.
- It’s going to hit as low as -5 degrees tonight.
- The government is set to discuss tackling Ireland’s gender pay gap with businesses and trade unions.
- The Titanic’s “heartbreak pier” in Cobh is being redeveloped as a tourist destination.
- It’ll be 2023 before all rural homes are connected to high-speed broadband.
- Here’s what’s happening for Ireland’s mental health festival.
INTERNATIONAL
#FIRE AND FURY: Donald Trump described himself as a “very stable genius” in a series of tweets today.
#WITHOUT A TRACE: The search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 is back on.
#ME TOO: Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis has been accused of rape and sexual assault.
PARTING SHOT
On the day that George Hook returned to the Newstalk airwaves, our colleagues at sister site, The Daily Edge, compiled this surprisingly difficult quiz containing a series of quotes and asking you say who said them: George Hook… or Ali G?
