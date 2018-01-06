Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the launch of the government's 2018 Healthy Ireland campaign. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Asa Kallen-Lindh, from Sweden, reads her copy of Fire and Fury in the Waterstones in London's Piccadilly Circus. Source: John Stillwell/PA Images

#FIRE AND FURY: Donald Trump described himself as a “very stable genius” in a series of tweets today.

#WITHOUT A TRACE: The search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 is back on.

#ME TOO: Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis has been accused of rape and sexual assault.

PARTING SHOT

On the day that George Hook returned to the Newstalk airwaves, our colleagues at sister site, The Daily Edge, compiled this surprisingly difficult quiz containing a series of quotes and asking you say who said them: George Hook… or Ali G?