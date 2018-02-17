Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald updates reporters on the crumbling political situation in Northern Ireland Source: Sam Boal via Rolling News

INTERNATIONAL

People pouring out onto the streets after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook Mexico City Source: Marco Ugarte via AP

#EARTHQUAKE: A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck southwest Britain, about 20 kilometres outside of Swansea, Wales earlier today.

#MEXICO: 13 people have been killed after a helicopter crashed as it made its way to the epicentre of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Mexico.

#UKIP: Britain’s Ukip party members have voted to remove party leader Henry Bolton from his role following controversy over racist messages sent by his partner.

#OXFAM: The chief executive of the Oxfam charity in Britain has hit back at criticism over the prostitution scandal that he said was “out of proportion”.

PARTING SHOT

This is what Dublin’s docklands looked like this morning and the sun began to break the horizon at 7.30am. The image is courtesy of Scott Collen.

Source: Scott Colley