Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Sinn Féin is to hold meetings with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Prime Minister Theresa May next week following the collapse of talks in Northern Ireland.
- Gabriel Byrne has said he thinks the recent #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and assault “hasn’t gone far enough”.
- Gardaí in Kildare are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl.
- Former Justice Minister Nora Owen has opened up to discuss her husband’s journey of living with dementia.
- Construction tender prices are to rise by 7% this year, according to new figures from the Society of Chartered Surveyors.
- Customers who were delayed by almost five hours when taking a train from Dublin to Cork yesterday evening are to get refunds.
- A man who pleaded guilty at Longford Circuit Court in November to 45 sample counts of sexually assaulting children has been remanded back into custody.
- The number of dolphins and whales washing up on Irish coasts reached record levels last year, according to the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group.
INTERNATIONAL
#EARTHQUAKE: A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck southwest Britain, about 20 kilometres outside of Swansea, Wales earlier today.
#MEXICO: 13 people have been killed after a helicopter crashed as it made its way to the epicentre of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Mexico.
#UKIP: Britain’s Ukip party members have voted to remove party leader Henry Bolton from his role following controversy over racist messages sent by his partner.
#OXFAM: The chief executive of the Oxfam charity in Britain has hit back at criticism over the prostitution scandal that he said was “out of proportion”.
PARTING SHOT
This is what Dublin’s docklands looked like this morning and the sun began to break the horizon at 7.30am. The image is courtesy of Scott Collen.
COMMENTS