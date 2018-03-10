Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Celebrating a try during the Six Nations game in the Aviva Stadium today. Source: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

INTERNATIONAL

Military personnel in Salisbury as they prepare to remove an ambulance Source: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

#YOUNTVILLE: A gunman and three women are dead after a hostage standoff at a veterans’ home in California.

#MEETING: Donald Trump tweeted that his proposed meeting with Kim Jong-Un will be “good for the world”.

#THE ONE CAMPAIGN: An advocacy group – that Bono co-founded – admitted that staff were bullied and harassed for a number of years.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland clinched the Six Nations rugby championship for the third time in five years today (which is a very sweet sentence to write).

Here are all the tries flying in today as Ireland beat the Scots in the Aviva Stadium (if you can’t see the video, click here).