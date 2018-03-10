Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A court in Belfast heard that Paddy Jackson would be the “last person in the world to rape someone”.
- Four men were arrested as gardaí said they’ve foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin’s inner city.
- The High Court ruled that a teenager’s HIV diagnosis need not be disclosed to a young woman.
- Ireland won the Six Nations, enjoying a bonus-point win over the Scots, and setting up a Grand Slam showdown with England next week.
- A young girl has died in a suspected meningitis outbreak.
- Thousands marched in Dublin calling for the Eighth Amendment to be retained.
- A man died after the car he was in collided with a truck in Cavan.
- Asylum seekers in Ireland can finally work, but it doesn’t look like they’re allowed drive to that work.
- Gardaí have tracked down Lidl thieves after looters posted videos of themselves online.
- A senior Kinahan criminal faces extradition over the murder of Eddie Hutch.
- The Square in Tallaght sold a winning Euromillions Plus ticket as lightening strikes twice in Clonmel.
- A man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe has been jailed for four and a half years.
INTERNATIONAL
#YOUNTVILLE: A gunman and three women are dead after a hostage standoff at a veterans’ home in California.
#MEETING: Donald Trump tweeted that his proposed meeting with Kim Jong-Un will be “good for the world”.
#THE ONE CAMPAIGN: An advocacy group – that Bono co-founded – admitted that staff were bullied and harassed for a number of years.
PARTING SHOT
Ireland clinched the Six Nations rugby championship for the third time in five years today (which is a very sweet sentence to write).
Here are all the tries flying in today as Ireland beat the Scots in the Aviva Stadium (if you can’t see the video, click here).Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube
