Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

President Higgins was at the European Young Scientist contest in the RDS today Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A car drives through water on U.S. 74/76 in Leland, North Carolina. Source: Matt Born AP/PA Images

#STORMY: Florence has been “unloading epic amounts of rainfall” as it batters North Carolina.

#THE DON: Pope Francis travelled to Sicily to honour a priest shot dead by the Mafia.

#PHILLIPINES: The world’s biggest storm of 2018 has claimed its first victims.

PARTING SHOT

The lads did the nation proud today as they secured gold for Ireland at the World Championships.

In typical O’Donovan brothers style, though, they had some craic in their post match interview with RTÉ’s Evanne Ní Chuilinn afterwards.

Norway were firm favourites to be in medal contention, but illness ruled out one of their rowers just before the race.

Gary O’Donovan began: “One of the Norwegian crew got sick and they had to make a late substitution last night.”

And Paul continued: “We were out on the town with them last night, but we were saying ‘big day tomorrow, we need to be on form’ so we headed away early, around 2am. By 3am Kristopher was buckled and they had to make the substitution then! Early this morning he was still hungover.”