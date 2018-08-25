Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Pope Francis arrived at Dublin Airport.
- He acknowledged (but did not apologise for) Catholic sex abuse in Ireland.
- Clerical abuse survivors expressed disappointment at his remarks.
- The pope traveled through Dublin in the popemobile.
- He met with eight victims of church sex abuse.
- He concluded his visit with a speech at Croke Park for the Festival of Families.
- Simon Coveney hit out at comments by a Tory MP, who said the Irish border could be subject to inspections “like during the Troubles” after Brexit.
- Gardaí seized a firearm and drugs in Co Clare.
- Staff at 40 Lloyds Pharmacy stores went on strike.
WORLD
- #CHINA: 19 people were killed and another 23 were injured after a fire ripped through a hotel in the northeast of the country.
- #NORTH AMERICA: US President Donald Trump claimed the country is on the verge of a “big trade agreement” with Mexico.
- #USA: Relatives of Prince are to sue a doctor who prescribed pain pills for him, saying he failed to treat the deceased rock star for opiate addiction.
PARTING SHOT
Up to 100,000 were expected to line the streets of Dublin to catch a glimpse of the pope travelling through the city today.
However, gardaí shared an aerial photo of the popemobile travelling along Sean McDermott Street earlier, showing crowds just two or three people deep.
No official figure of the crowd size has been made available yet, but initial estimates suggest that the number of people who went to see the pontiff was far below what was expected.
It’s a far cry from the last papal visit, when almost three-quarters of the country’s population turned out to see John Paul II.
