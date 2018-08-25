Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

Blue ribbons tied to Ha'Penny Bridge to remember the victims of clerical sex abuse. Source: Aaron Chown/PA Images

IRELAND

WORLD

The site of the fire accident at a hot spring hotel in Songbei District of Harbin Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#CHINA : 19 people were killed and another 23 were injured after a fire ripped through a hotel in the northeast of the country.

: 19 people were killed and another 23 were injured after a fire ripped through a hotel in the northeast of the country. #NORTH AMERICA: US President Donald Trump claimed the country is on the verge of a “big trade agreement” with Mexico.

US President Donald Trump claimed the country is on the verge of a “big trade agreement” with Mexico. #USA: Relatives of Prince are to sue a doctor who prescribed pain pills for him, saying he failed to treat the deceased rock star for opiate addiction.

PARTING SHOT

Up to 100,000 were expected to line the streets of Dublin to catch a glimpse of the pope travelling through the city today.

However, gardaí shared an aerial photo of the popemobile travelling along Sean McDermott Street earlier, showing crowds just two or three people deep.

No official figure of the crowd size has been made available yet, but initial estimates suggest that the number of people who went to see the pontiff was far below what was expected.

It’s a far cry from the last papal visit, when almost three-quarters of the country’s population turned out to see John Paul II.

Source: Twitter@GardaTraffic