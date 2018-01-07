Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Tributes were made from across Irish life after former attorney general Peter Sutherland died aged 71.
- A Status Orange cold warning is in place for most of the country this evening.
- Doctors and the HSE are to meet tomorrow over a memo that said junior doctors won’t get paid overtime anymore at Connolly Hospital.
- A driver was refunded after claiming clampers waited for grace period to expire in “ambush type exercise”.
- A young footballer (12) died after falling ill at his home.
- A driver was killed after a car crashed into a wall on Dublin’s N4.
- Temple Bar could have been a bus station but for a “duplicitous volte face” from the government.
- Archbishop Eamon Martin told followers they should convince others to fight a repeal of the Eighth Amendment.
- Have you seen Easter eggs in some supermarkets? Here’s why they’re there.
- There have been 1,400 organ donor cards requested in the past fortnight.
- The government has spent €200,000 promoting the Public Services Card.
INTERNATIONAL
#SWEDEN: An explosion at a metro station in Stockholm left one dead and one injured.
#ON THE BALL: Donald Trump has defended attacks against his mental fitness, saying he “went to the best colleges for college”.
#BANNED: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said she’s a fox-hunting supporter but has pulled a u-turn on bringing it back.
PARTING SHOT
It may not fill up too much of our social media feeds at this time of year, but holiday selfies are now a common feature of many people’s Facebook and Instagram timelines from April onwards.
Taking selfies on holiday may actually be a dangerous pastime in some areas, however, with reports of people being attacked by wild elephants while trying to take a snap with them in the eastern Indian state of Orissa.
BBC reports that people have even died when getting too close to take a selfie with an elephant.
One forest ranger said: “As they come out in fairly large numbers, people get excited and start taking photos. But in doing so, the flash from their cameras irritate the animals, which is the main reason they attack.
But [warnings] do not matter. People are not taking it seriously.
