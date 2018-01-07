Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Peter Sutherland (centre), who died at the age of 71 today, with former Taoisigh Bertie Ahern and Albert Reynolds Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Models prepare backstage for a show during London Fashion Week. Source: Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment

#SWEDEN: An explosion at a metro station in Stockholm left one dead and one injured.

#ON THE BALL: Donald Trump has defended attacks against his mental fitness, saying he “went to the best colleges for college”.

#BANNED: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said she’s a fox-hunting supporter but has pulled a u-turn on bringing it back.

PARTING SHOT

It may not fill up too much of our social media feeds at this time of year, but holiday selfies are now a common feature of many people’s Facebook and Instagram timelines from April onwards.

Taking selfies on holiday may actually be a dangerous pastime in some areas, however, with reports of people being attacked by wild elephants while trying to take a snap with them in the eastern Indian state of Orissa.

BBC reports that people have even died when getting too close to take a selfie with an elephant.

One forest ranger said: “As they come out in fairly large numbers, people get excited and start taking photos. But in doing so, the flash from their cameras irritate the animals, which is the main reason they attack.