Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Chinese dancers perform during the 2018 Spring Festival Gala to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Dublin Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

WORLD

The cast of Cirque du Soleil at the BAFTA Awards tonight Source: Ian West via PA Images

#ALPS: A 43-year-old father and his 11-year-old daughter have died after an avalanche swept them away while they were skiing in the French Alps.

#RUSSIA: Five women have been shot dead in an attack on an Orthodox church in the North Caucasus region of Dagestan.

#TRUMP: US president Donald Trump has said the FBI was so caught up in the Russia probe that it failed to heed signs which could have prevented a mass shooting at a school in Florida.

#TIME’S UP: Actress Emma Watson has donated £1 million to kickstart a new British fund to help women facing harassment and abuse at work.

PARTING SHOT

This week’s school shooting in Florida has renewed calls for greater gun control, with several survivors leading the charge.

One of them, 18-year-old Emma Gonzalez delivered a fiery address to a crowd of students, parents and residents in Fort Lauderdale.

She ran through a list of the pro-gun lobby’s talking points — for example, that “a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun”, that no law could ever stop a madman intent on killing — answering each argument with “We call BS.”

(Click here if you can’t see the video.)