  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 19 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Man charged over Limerick stabbing, a fatal avalanche in the Alps, and a potential hit and run – it’s your evening fix.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 7:57 PM
4 hours ago 10,242 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3859107

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

IRELAND-DUBLIN-CHINESE NEW YEAR-GALA Chinese dancers perform during the 2018 Spring Festival Gala to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year in Dublin Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

  • A man has been charged in connection with the serious assault of a 21-year-old man who sustained stab wounds in Limerick.
  • Gardaí have seized €50,000 worth of counterfeit goods at Meath’s Fairyhouse Market.
  • About half of voters support unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 weeks, according to two opinion polls released today.
  • Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for information about a potential hit and run early this morning.
  • Seven people had to be rescued from Carrauntoohil, Co Kerry overnight.
  • A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a bus in Limerick city.
  • Four Irish friends are to journey from Mayo to Mongolia in order to raise thousands for the homeless.
  • And finally, here’s an explainer on why the government wants to exempt itself from the EU’s new hardcore data protection rules.

WORLD

BAFTA Film Awards 2018 - Arrivals - London The cast of Cirque du Soleil at the BAFTA Awards tonight Source: Ian West via PA Images

#ALPS: A 43-year-old father and his 11-year-old daughter have died after an avalanche swept them away while they were skiing in the French Alps.

#RUSSIA: Five women have been shot dead in an attack on an Orthodox church in the North Caucasus region of Dagestan.

#TRUMP: US president Donald Trump has said the FBI was so caught up in the Russia probe that it failed to heed signs which could have prevented a mass shooting at a school in Florida.

#TIME’S UP: Actress Emma Watson has donated £1 million to kickstart a new British fund to help women facing harassment and abuse at work.

PARTING SHOT

This week’s school shooting in Florida has renewed calls for greater gun control, with several survivors leading the charge.

One of them, 18-year-old Emma Gonzalez delivered a fiery address to a crowd of students, parents and residents in Fort Lauderdale.

She ran through a list of the pro-gun lobby’s talking points — for example, that “a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun”, that no law could ever stop a madman intent on killing — answering each argument with “We call BS.”

Source: CNN/YouTube

(Click here if you can’t see the video.)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox quits charities over sexual harassment claims
37,743  36
2
Poll: Do you want there to be a general election this year?
37,599  247
3
'How to sort out your affairs so loved ones won't have embarrassing memories of you after you die'
35,534  22
Fora
1
Keelings has taken a swipe at the government for having no 'vision' for family firms
604  0
2
'I'm an optimist - life is a wonderful gift': Welcome to the world of Seán Gallagher
269  0
3
People don't trust businesses like they used to - here's how to win them back
78  0
The42
1
As it happened: GAA match tracker - Clare v Cork, Waterford v Kilkenny, Galway v Offaly, Monaghan v Kerry
64,294  12
2
'A team like Munster coming in for me, I was a bit star-struck really'
32,871  12
3
'I think there's still a sense of ignorance in the UK towards the League of Ireland'
24,038  31
DailyEdge.ie
1
Jamie Foxx walked out of a live interview when he was asked about Katie Holmes
8,424  0
2
17 things you'll only know if you grew in a super Catholic household
5,247  1
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
5,085  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
A Dáil committee is talking to unionists to prepare for a possible united Ireland
'A standstill is completely unacceptable': Sinn Féin to meet Varadkar and May over Stormont deadlock
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ seize â¬50k worth of counterfeit designer and sports clothing at Fairyhouse Market
Gardaí seize €50k worth of counterfeit designer and sports clothing at Fairyhouse Market
Man charged in connection with serious assault of 21-year-old man in critical condition
Man seriously injured in potential hit and run in Dublin
RUSSIA
Five women killed and four injured after gunman opens fire on churchgoers in Russia
Five women killed and four injured after gunman opens fire on churchgoers in Russia
Trump blames Democrats and Obama for failing to stop Russian election meddling
No manifesto, no programme, no debates - but Putin is cruising towards another election victory
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox quits charities over sexual harassment claims
Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox quits charities over sexual harassment claims
Man guilty of 45 counts of child sexual assault remanded back into custody
Gabriel Byrne says #MeToo movement 'hasn't gone far enough'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie