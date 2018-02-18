Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man has been charged in connection with the serious assault of a 21-year-old man who sustained stab wounds in Limerick.
- Gardaí have seized €50,000 worth of counterfeit goods at Meath’s Fairyhouse Market.
- About half of voters support unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 weeks, according to two opinion polls released today.
- Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for information about a potential hit and run early this morning.
- Seven people had to be rescued from Carrauntoohil, Co Kerry overnight.
- A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a bus in Limerick city.
- Four Irish friends are to journey from Mayo to Mongolia in order to raise thousands for the homeless.
- And finally, here’s an explainer on why the government wants to exempt itself from the EU’s new hardcore data protection rules.
WORLD
#ALPS: A 43-year-old father and his 11-year-old daughter have died after an avalanche swept them away while they were skiing in the French Alps.
#RUSSIA: Five women have been shot dead in an attack on an Orthodox church in the North Caucasus region of Dagestan.
#TRUMP: US president Donald Trump has said the FBI was so caught up in the Russia probe that it failed to heed signs which could have prevented a mass shooting at a school in Florida.
#TIME’S UP: Actress Emma Watson has donated £1 million to kickstart a new British fund to help women facing harassment and abuse at work.
PARTING SHOT
This week’s school shooting in Florida has renewed calls for greater gun control, with several survivors leading the charge.
One of them, 18-year-old Emma Gonzalez delivered a fiery address to a crowd of students, parents and residents in Fort Lauderdale.
She ran through a list of the pro-gun lobby’s talking points — for example, that “a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun”, that no law could ever stop a madman intent on killing — answering each argument with “We call BS.”Source: CNN/YouTube
(Click here if you can’t see the video.)
