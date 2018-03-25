Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The team at Lynch's Centra in Crosshaven celebrate selling the €5.6 million Lotto ticket. Source: Siobhan Russell

WORLD

Protesters scuffle with riot police blocking the road leading to the central government offices at a demonstration in Barcelona. Source: AFP/Getty Images

#DANISH BORDER: Thousands took part in a demonstration in Barcelona after German police arrested Catalonia’s former leader Carles Puigdemont.

#FRANCE: Mourners in Trèbes held a mass this morning to pay tribute to the victims of Friday’s deadly Islamist attack - including policeman Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, who was hailed a hero for offering himself in place of a hostage.

#FEELING SORRY: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg took out full-page ads in British and US newspapers to apologise for the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal.

PARTING SHOT

Corporal Pat O’Meara of the Irish Air Corps took this stunning shot of Clew Bay while on a marine security patrol. So blue.

Source: Irish Air Corps

