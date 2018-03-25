  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 25 March, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Protests in Catalonia, French police officer remembered, and more talk on the post-Brexit Irish border. It’s the Fix.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 7:48 PM
37 minutes ago 1,657 Views No Comments
NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Lottery Celebrations at Lynch's Centra, Crosshaven 25th March 18 The team at Lynch's Centra in Crosshaven celebrate selling the €5.6 million Lotto ticket. Source: Siobhan Russell

  • Newstalk and one of its presenters Dr Ciara Kelly are being sued in the High Court by a medical practitioner concerning comments Kelly made on air
  • Inspectors are to be sent to investigate Independent News & Media plc, the publisher of the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and other newspapers
  • The UK’s Brexit negotiator David Davis said that the Irish border problem could be solved by “a whole load of new technology”
  • Gardaí issued a renewed appeal for Konrad Misiak, who went missing from Dublin four years ago today
  • Two women were airlifted off Croagh Patrick by helicopter after sustaining leg injuries in separate incidents.
  • A mediator’s suggestion ended a long-running row about the Tory Island ferry
  • Last night’s €5.6-million Lotto ticket was sold in Crosshaven in Co Cork.

WORLD

SPAIN-POLITICS-CATALONIA-DEMO Protesters scuffle with riot police blocking the road leading to the central government offices at a demonstration in Barcelona. Source: AFP/Getty Images

#DANISH BORDER: Thousands took part in a demonstration in Barcelona after German police arrested Catalonia’s former leader Carles Puigdemont.

#FRANCE: Mourners in Trèbes held a mass this morning to pay tribute to the victims of Friday’s deadly Islamist attack - including policeman Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, who was hailed a hero for offering himself in place of a hostage.

#FEELING SORRY: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg took out full-page ads in British and US newspapers to apologise for the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal.

PARTING SHOT

Corporal Pat O’Meara of the Irish Air Corps took this stunning shot of Clew Bay while on a marine security patrol. So blue.

Air Corps Source: Irish Air Corps

 Comments are off due to legal proceedings under way in relation to one of the stories

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

