Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND
- Newstalk and one of its presenters Dr Ciara Kelly are being sued in the High Court by a medical practitioner concerning comments Kelly made on air
- Inspectors are to be sent to investigate Independent News & Media plc, the publisher of the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and other newspapers
- The UK’s Brexit negotiator David Davis said that the Irish border problem could be solved by “a whole load of new technology”
- Gardaí issued a renewed appeal for Konrad Misiak, who went missing from Dublin four years ago today
- Two women were airlifted off Croagh Patrick by helicopter after sustaining leg injuries in separate incidents.
- A mediator’s suggestion ended a long-running row about the Tory Island ferry
- Last night’s €5.6-million Lotto ticket was sold in Crosshaven in Co Cork.
WORLD
#DANISH BORDER: Thousands took part in a demonstration in Barcelona after German police arrested Catalonia’s former leader Carles Puigdemont.
#FRANCE: Mourners in Trèbes held a mass this morning to pay tribute to the victims of Friday’s deadly Islamist attack - including policeman Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, who was hailed a hero for offering himself in place of a hostage.
#FEELING SORRY: Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg took out full-page ads in British and US newspapers to apologise for the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal.
PARTING SHOT
Corporal Pat O’Meara of the Irish Air Corps took this stunning shot of Clew Bay while on a marine security patrol. So blue.
