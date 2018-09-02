Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire cup after today's win Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Two people have been killed in separate crashes in Tipperary and Offaly.

in separate crashes in Tipperary and Offaly. The Minister of State for Training and Skills John Halligan has said he will join expected protests against Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland in November.

against Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland in November. A Belfast man has suffered a serious lower arm injury after being bitten by a Blue Shark while angling off the coast of Cork.

by a Blue Shark while angling off the coast of Cork. RTÉ cancelled its Irish Sign Language broadcast of the national anthem during the All Ireland Football final because it was unable to secure the services of a signer.

its Irish Sign Language broadcast of the national anthem during the All Ireland Football final because it was unable to secure the services of a signer. Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was sustained stab wounds to his back during an incident overnight.

to his back during an incident overnight. Strikes are set to take place outside over 30 Lloyds Pharmacy stores in Ireland tomorrow and Tuesday.

stores in Ireland tomorrow and Tuesday. A man has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of arson in Northern Ireland after a bus was found completely destroyed in Co Down.

in Northern Ireland after a bus was found completely destroyed in Co Down. A Fianna Fáil politician has raised concerns that some people may be scamming Revenue’s Cycle to Work scheme because of a lack of oversight.

INTERNATIONAL

A model skeleton is on display during the Communist Party rally protesting retirement age hikes in Moscow, Russia Source: Pavel Golovkin via AP

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed to stand by her blueprint for future trade ties with the European Union, amid fierce opposition from Brexiteers and doubts from the bloc.

#CANCELLED: The US military plans to cancel $300 million in aid to Pakistan due to Islamabad’s lack of “decisive actions” in support of American strategy in the region.

#GERMANY: 18 people have been injured as the anti-migrant far-right and counter-protesters held opposing rallies in the German city of Chemnitz.

PARTING SHOT

Well, Dublin has won the All-Ireland Football Final for the fourth year in a row.

The final results were Dublin 2-17, Tyrone 1-14.

Celebrations are well underway in the capital following the win.