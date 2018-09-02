Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Two people have been killed in separate crashes in Tipperary and Offaly.
- The Minister of State for Training and Skills John Halligan has said he will join expected protests against Donald Trump’s visit to Ireland in November.
- A Belfast man has suffered a serious lower arm injury after being bitten by a Blue Shark while angling off the coast of Cork.
- RTÉ cancelled its Irish Sign Language broadcast of the national anthem during the All Ireland Football final because it was unable to secure the services of a signer.
- Police in Northern Ireland are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was sustained stab wounds to his back during an incident overnight.
- Strikes are set to take place outside over 30 Lloyds Pharmacy stores in Ireland tomorrow and Tuesday.
- A man has been released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of arson in Northern Ireland after a bus was found completely destroyed in Co Down.
- A Fianna Fáil politician has raised concerns that some people may be scamming Revenue’s Cycle to Work scheme because of a lack of oversight.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed to stand by her blueprint for future trade ties with the European Union, amid fierce opposition from Brexiteers and doubts from the bloc.
#CANCELLED: The US military plans to cancel $300 million in aid to Pakistan due to Islamabad’s lack of “decisive actions” in support of American strategy in the region.
#GERMANY: 18 people have been injured as the anti-migrant far-right and counter-protesters held opposing rallies in the German city of Chemnitz.
PARTING SHOT
Well, Dublin has won the All-Ireland Football Final for the fourth year in a row.
The final results were Dublin 2-17, Tyrone 1-14.
Celebrations are well underway in the capital following the win.
COMMENTS (1)