Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

Pope Francis boards a plane at Dublin Airport as he ends his visit to Ireland. Source: Joe Giddens/PA Images

IRELAND

WORLD

A makeshift memorial at the office of Arizona Republican Senator John McCain. Source: AP/PA Images

#USA : Republican senator and former US presidential candidate John McCain passed away at the age of 81.

: Republican senator and former US presidential candidate John McCain passed away at the age of 81. #FLORIDA : There were multiple casualties after a gunman opened fire at a video game tournament in Jacksonville.

: There were multiple casualties after a gunman opened fire at a video game tournament in Jacksonville. #AUSTRALIA: Foreign minister Julie Bishop quit after a failed bid to become the country’s new prime minster.

PARTING SHOT

Up to half a million people were expected to attend the pope’s Phoenix Park Mass today, in what was due to be one of the biggest organised events in Ireland since the last papal visit in 1979.

However, just a fraction of that showed up to see the pope in the end, with an initial garda estimate putting the number at as low as 130,000.

While no official figure has been released yet, aerial photos taken during the closing of the World Meeting of Families seem to confirm that the number didn’t hit anywhere near what was expected.

An aerial view of the crowd at Phoenix Park in Dublin as Pope Francis attends the closing Mass at the World Meeting of Families Source: Liam McBurney/PA Images