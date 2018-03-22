Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Cutter Martin Beaumont burns reed on the Norfolk Broads near Irstead, Norfolk, during the reed harvest Source: PA Wire/PA Images

WORLD

John Dowd Source: Richard Drew/AP

#RUSSIA INVESTIGATION: Donald Trump’s lead lawyer in the Russia investigation John Dowd has stepped down.

#SALISBURY: The policeman injured in the recent nerve agent attack in the UK on a former Russian spy and his daughter has left hospital.

PARTING SHOT

Saharan dust is currently choking the Grecian island of Crete, ahead of a deep cyclone hitting the southern Mediterranean.

Huge amounts (!!!) of Saharan dust are choking Crete island, Greece today. The event results from the powerful advection ahead of a deep cyclone in the southern Mediterranean as strong winds are pushed towards SE Europe (Greece, Turkey) today. More: https://t.co/Uv4oXMRWYu pic.twitter.com/FFE5LhDI3b — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) March 22, 2018 Source: severe-weather.EU /Twitter

