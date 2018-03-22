Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The planned route for the renamed Metrolink in Dublin was unveiled. Nearby GAA club Na Fianna could lose its pitch for up to six years.
- Rory Harrison’s barrister says he’s ‘not a weasel’ but a ‘decent guy’ in closing arguments at Belfast Crown Court.
- The Dáil voted to abolish the Strategic Communications Unit (SCU).
- Millionaire Declan Ganley has lost his challenge to an attempt by Denis O’Brien to name him in a defamation action against Red Flag Consulting.
- The Regency Hotel trial has been adjourned for three months over an inquiry into the death of the lead investigator.
- Shane Ross says he had nothing to do with a €150,000 grant for a private school in his constituency.
- Evelyn Cusack is to take over the role of Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann.
- Dublin Fire Brigade moved to assure the public that last night’s fire in Ballymun, Dublin, was “not a Grenfell Tower type of fire”.
- It’s going to be nice and sunny, and cold, this weekend.
WORLD
#RUSSIA INVESTIGATION: Donald Trump’s lead lawyer in the Russia investigation John Dowd has stepped down.
#SALISBURY: The policeman injured in the recent nerve agent attack in the UK on a former Russian spy and his daughter has left hospital.
PARTING SHOT
Saharan dust is currently choking the Grecian island of Crete, ahead of a deep cyclone hitting the southern Mediterranean.
