Thursday 27 September, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Brett Kavanaugh testifies regarding assault charge, and man arrested after chasing plane onto tarmac at Dublin Airport – it’s the Fix.

By Cianan Brennan Thursday 27 Sep 2018, 9:06 PM
54 minutes ago 2,062 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4258229

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Presidential 305_90555009 Four of the six presidential candidates pose ahead of today's first debate at RTÉ this afternoon Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in ahead of his testimony at the Senate Judiciary Committee this evening Source: DPA/PA Images

#LAUGH-IN: Donald Trump says the UN General Assembly was laughing with him, not at him.

#SENATE COMMITTEE: Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford claims that he laughed as he allegedly assaulted her at a party in 1982. Kavanaugh later vigorously denied all of her claims.

PARTING SHOT

Fota Wildlife Park has announced the birth of an infant agile gibbon to parents 18-year-old Chloe and 28-year-old Conor, and it’s looking for names.

However the gender of the child is as yet unknown as Chloe is keeping her new charge under close wraps.

So, what would you call him/her?

DK24092018 FotaBaby 022 Source: Darragh Kane

DK24092018 FotaBaby 096 Source: Darragh Kane

