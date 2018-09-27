Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Four of the six presidential candidates pose ahead of today's first debate at RTÉ this afternoon Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in ahead of his testimony at the Senate Judiciary Committee this evening Source: DPA/PA Images

#LAUGH-IN: Donald Trump says the UN General Assembly was laughing with him, not at him.

#SENATE COMMITTEE: Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford claims that he laughed as he allegedly assaulted her at a party in 1982. Kavanaugh later vigorously denied all of her claims.

PARTING SHOT

Fota Wildlife Park has announced the birth of an infant agile gibbon to parents 18-year-old Chloe and 28-year-old Conor, and it’s looking for names.

However the gender of the child is as yet unknown as Chloe is keeping her new charge under close wraps.