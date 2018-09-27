Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man was arrested at Dublin Airport for chasing a plane onto the tarmac after missing his flight.
- A case that could block 410 gardaí from getting promoted has heard that a sergeant-candidate was asked ‘inappropriate’ questions at his interview.
- Two women have appeared before a district court in Galway facing charges in connection with the deaths of two pedestrians in Ballinasloe earlier this year, RTÉ reports.
- State funding for Scouting Ireland has been suspended until its entire board is replaced.
- Homeless figures remain below 10,000, but the government says that more categorisation issues have been identified.
- The first debate of the 2018 Áras race took place.
- Germany will host Euro 24 six years from now.
- A woman in her 70s died after being struck by a truck in Co Monaghan.
- The data of hundreds of farmers who took part in a government scheme has been leaked.
- The national average rent is now almost €1,100 per month.
INTERNATIONAL
#LAUGH-IN: Donald Trump says the UN General Assembly was laughing with him, not at him.
#SENATE COMMITTEE: Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey Ford claims that he laughed as he allegedly assaulted her at a party in 1982. Kavanaugh later vigorously denied all of her claims.
PARTING SHOT
Fota Wildlife Park has announced the birth of an infant agile gibbon to parents 18-year-old Chloe and 28-year-old Conor, and it’s looking for names.
However the gender of the child is as yet unknown as Chloe is keeping her new charge under close wraps.
So, what would you call him/her?
