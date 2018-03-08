Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

President of the European Council Donald Tusk at Government Buildings with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today Source: Sam Boal via Rolling News

WORLD

Thousands protest in Sol Square in Madrid, Spain today during an International Women's Day march Source: Francisco Seco via PA Images

#SPAIN: Spain marked International Women’s Day today with an unprecedented strike in defence of their rights.

#OSCARS: The man accused of stealing Frances McDormand’s Academy Award has been released from custody.

#MURDER: Danish investor Peter Madsen has denied murdering Swedish journalist Kim Wall aboard his self-built submarine.

PARTING SHOT

Users of Amazon’s smart speakers with Alexa assistance software have comically expressed their fears in recent weeks, claiming that the software had been laughing menacingly for no apparent reason.

Amazon told AFP it looked into what was going on and found that sometimes Alexa mistakenly registers the phrase “Alexa laugh” and obeys.