Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Cian O'Beirne (10) along with classmates from St Laurence’s Boys National School, Stillorgan who built and coded a wearable device. Source: Naoise Culhane

The man accused of murdering Joanne Lee was found dead in Mountjoy Prison

was found dead in Mountjoy Prison An application to cover Paddy Jackson ’s legal fees is due to be heard next month

’s legal fees is due to be heard next month A workman has been sacked after a complaint of unwanted sexual advances

Eir plans to cut 750 jobs as part of voluntary redundancies

Eir plans to cut as part of voluntary redundancies A Cork school is investigating after a “rape” list was found in a boys’ bathroom

A is investigating after a “rape” list was found in a boys’ bathroom Dublin’s Lord Mayor Mícheál MacDonncha is under fire from Jewish groups

is under fire from Jewish groups House Speaker Paul Ryan said he would like to be an ambassador to Ireland

said he would like to be an ambassador to Ireland Leo Varadkar and Communications Minister Denis Naughten have said they have concerns about the alleged data breach at Independent News and Media.

WORLD

Emmanuel Macron is interviewed about its response to the nerve gas attack in Syria in a school in France. Source: YOAN VALAT

#MACRON: The French President said he had proof that the Syrian government was behind the chemical attack on civilians, and was considering taking action.

#ME TOO: Los Angeles County prosecutors are reviewing sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey for possible criminal charges.

#CHINA: A surrogate mother gave birth to a baby boy in China four years after his parents died in a car crash.

PARTING SHOT

In a week where Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg got a grilling from the US Senate and House of Representatives (and was made into multiple memes afterwards) the self-made millionaire’s life doesn’t quite as appealing as we first thought.

Not as appealing as MySpace’s Tom Anderson’s position anyways, according to The Outline. Anderson made his $580-million fortune and remained under the radar, and without the massive responsibility of compromising people’s privacy and meddling in elections.

We know where we’d like to be sitting.

That face when you just wanted a faster way to rank girls by looks and ended up installing a fascist government in the most powerful country on earth pic.twitter.com/VEaQjz9Z6s — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) April 10, 2018 Source: Zack Bornstein /Twitter

Comments are closed for legal reasons.