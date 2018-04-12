  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Murder-accused dies in Mountjoy, and Paddy Jackson’s legal fees – here’s what made the headlines today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 8:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,690 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3955327

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Microsoft DreamSpace education hub Lch8_90542267 Cian O'Beirne (10) along with classmates from St Laurence’s Boys National School, Stillorgan who built and coded a wearable device. Source: Naoise Culhane

  • The man accused of murdering Joanne Lee was found dead in Mountjoy Prison
  • An application to cover Paddy Jackson’s legal fees is due to be heard next month
  • A workman has been sacked after a complaint of unwanted sexual advances
  • Eir plans to cut 750 jobs as part of voluntary redundancies
  • A Cork school is investigating after a “rape” list was found in a boys’ bathroom
  • Dublin’s Lord Mayor Mícheál MacDonncha is under fire from Jewish groups
  • House Speaker Paul Ryan said he would like to be an ambassador to Ireland
  • Leo Varadkar and Communications Minister Denis Naughten have said they have concerns about the alleged data breach at Independent News and Media.

WORLD

France Macron Strikes Emmanuel Macron is interviewed about its response to the nerve gas attack in Syria in a school in France. Source: YOAN VALAT

#MACRON: The French President said he had proof that the Syrian government  was behind the chemical attack on civilians, and was considering taking action.

#ME TOO: Los Angeles County prosecutors are reviewing sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey for possible criminal charges.

#CHINA: A surrogate mother gave birth to a baby boy in China four years after his parents died in a car crash.

PARTING SHOT

In a week where Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg got a grilling from the US Senate and House of Representatives (and was made into multiple memes afterwards) the self-made millionaire’s life doesn’t quite as appealing as we first thought.

Not as appealing as MySpace’s Tom Anderson’s position anyways, according to The Outline. Anderson made his $580-million fortune and remained under the radar, and without the massive responsibility of compromising people’s privacy and meddling in elections.

We know where we’d like to be sitting.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Garda arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after he was spotted driving erratically with burst tyre
105,147  50
2
'Would it be weird if I kissed you?': Workman sacked after propositioning woman in her own home
87,632  92
3
Cork school investigating list that said 'the girls with the most number of ticks will get raped'
71,541  62
Fora
1
The midlands' long-awaited tourism brand has finally been revealed
320  0
2
A top economist says there are 'shades of the Celtic Tiger' about Ireland's housing market
250  0
3
Aer Lingus owner IAG is considering buying low-cost airline Norwegian
222  0
The42
1
Incredible late drama as Ronaldo's last-gasp penalty sends Real Madrid into Champions League semis
45,268  120
2
Offaly boss Stephen Wallace looking at eight-week ban
18,500  6
3
Eamon Dunphy says he was 'completely wrong' about Ronaldo
17,579  37
DailyEdge.ie
1
Vogue Williams accidentally revealed her baby's gender live on Cutting Edge
7,001  3
2
Ryan Reynolds took the piss out of Hugh Jackman's anniversary message to his wife on Twitter
6,370  2
3
Khloe Kardashian said to be having 'earlier contractions' over Tristan Thompson cheating rumours... It's the Dredge
5,122  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
EU-US data deal on the line as High Court refers Facebook case to European court
EU-US data deal on the line as High Court refers Facebook case to European court
Facebook has started giving Irish users tips to spot fake news
Mark Zuckerberg among the 87 million Facebook users whose data was sold
COURTS
Official tells court that Sean Dunne is owner of â¬58 million Dublin 4 property
Official tells court that Sean Dunne is owner of €58 million Dublin 4 property
Court to hear application to cover Paddy Jackson's £100k legal bill
Homeless man who told parish priest that he would 'cut his throat' sentenced to 3 months
GARDAí
Have you seen Olta Dodaj? She's missing from her home in Kildare
Have you seen Olta Dodaj? She's missing from her home in Kildare
Man arrested after high speed car chase in Donegal
Shotgun, drugs and stolen motorcycle seized in Tallaght
DUBLIN
Arnotts is getting an â¬11 million facelift
Arnotts is getting an €11 million facelift
'This is an attempt to silence critics': Dublin Lord Mayor hits out at Israel over plan to refuse him entry
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie