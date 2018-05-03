Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

The launch of the Irish Independence Film Collection, a culturally significant collection of Irish newsreel material from the period 1914-1930. Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Benedict, the European eagle owl chick from Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling, at home with his keeper Dave Warren Source: Andrew Milligan via PA Images

#TRUMP: US president Donald Trump has admitted reimbursing his lawyer for a $130,000 payment to a porn star, ending months of White House denial.

#BASQUE: After more than four decades of violence, ETA is reportedly planning to mark its dissolution with a filmed statement that could feature one of the Basque separatist group’s most wanted fugitives.

PARTING SHOT:

Tourists have been flocking to a movie set replica of Panmunjom, where South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean president Kim Jong-Un shook hands last week.