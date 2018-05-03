Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A report has found a number of failings in relation to a Galway hospital’s maternity care services.
- Graphic imagery relating to pregnancy and abortion has been displayed outside a maternity hospital in Dublin again today despite requests that a group not show the posters.
- The Frederick ‘Freddie’ Thompson murder trial has heard that his fingerprints were found in two cars that the prosecution says are linked to the killing.
- The Housing Minister has strongly defended himself against accusations that his department was deliberately manipulating homeless figures in order to keep the number of homeless people in Ireland below the 10,000 mark.
- Opposition TDs have demanded for “heads to roll” over the smear test scandal, and if HSE heads didn’t, some suggested that Health Minister Simon Harris should go.
- The husband of Natalia Karaczyn appeared before Sligo District Court this morning charged with the murder of his wife.
- Danny Healy-Rae said he is considering legal action after Transport Minister Shane Ross called him a “road traffic terrorist”.
- TheJournal.ie is answering questions our readers have submitted in relation to the upcoming vote on 25 May in our Q&A: Eighth Amendment Referendum series.
WORLD
#TRUMP: US president Donald Trump has admitted reimbursing his lawyer for a $130,000 payment to a porn star, ending months of White House denial.
#BASQUE: After more than four decades of violence, ETA is reportedly planning to mark its dissolution with a filmed statement that could feature one of the Basque separatist group’s most wanted fugitives.
PARTING SHOT:
Tourists have been flocking to a movie set replica of Panmunjom, where South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean president Kim Jong-Un shook hands last week.
COMMENTS