Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Leo Varadkar and Eoghan Murphy having a quiet word at the launch of Land Development Agency. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

German police were in a face off with protestors in a forest earmarked to be torn down earlier today. Source: Marcel Kusch DPA/PA Images

#COVER UP: US clergy told Pope Francis that the American church is “lacerated with the evil of sexual abuse”.

#CONTROVERSIAL: Tel Aviv was chosen ahead of Jerusalem to host Eurovision 2019.

#MISSOURI: A 10-year-old boy had a miraculous recovery after his skull was pierced with a meat skewer.

PARTING SHOT

“But I had a clear road, garda.”

This excuse didn’t fly with the Wexford Roads Policing Unit, after clocking a driver at 135km in a 100 zone.