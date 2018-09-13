This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Farcical scenes in the Áras race, commissioner on garda attire on Frederick Street and housing plan rejected – it’s the evening fix.

By Sean Murray Thursday 13 Sep 2018, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2157 Land Development Agency_90553925 Leo Varadkar and Eoghan Murphy having a quiet word at the launch of Land Development Agency. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Hambach Forest German police were in a face off with protestors in a forest earmarked to be torn down earlier today. Source: Marcel Kusch DPA/PA Images

#COVER UP: US clergy told Pope Francis that the American church is “lacerated with the evil of sexual abuse”.

#CONTROVERSIAL: Tel Aviv was chosen ahead of Jerusalem to host Eurovision 2019.

#MISSOURI: A 10-year-old boy had a miraculous recovery after his skull was pierced with a meat skewer.

PARTING SHOT

“But I had a clear road, garda.” 

This excuse didn’t fly with the Wexford Roads Policing Unit, after clocking a driver at 135km in a 100 zone.

