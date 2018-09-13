Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Commissioner Drew Harris has said the form of garda attire at the North Frederick Street protest ‘was not correct’.
- Plans to build more than 500 homes near a Dublin park have been rejected.
- Dublin councillors weren’t happy at all with the standard of presentations today as presidential hopefuls set out their stalls.
- The Ombudsman has found alleged sex abuse victim Máiría Cahill was failed by the PSNI inquiry.
- The Taoiseach said he was “embarrassed for his own profession” reading CervicalCheck testimonies.
- The government has set up the new Land Development Agency with the aim of building thousands of houses.
- Former members have been left frustrated as the main ESB union refuses to confirm that they’ve left.
- Gardaí hit 11 Wexford houses in an early morning raid targeting organised burglary gangs.
- Mental health patients are to be re-examined due to emergency legislation to address an “unconstitutional” law.
INTERNATIONAL
#COVER UP: US clergy told Pope Francis that the American church is “lacerated with the evil of sexual abuse”.
#CONTROVERSIAL: Tel Aviv was chosen ahead of Jerusalem to host Eurovision 2019.
#MISSOURI: A 10-year-old boy had a miraculous recovery after his skull was pierced with a meat skewer.
PARTING SHOT
“But I had a clear road, garda.”
This excuse didn’t fly with the Wexford Roads Policing Unit, after clocking a driver at 135km in a 100 zone.
