Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

For a lot of the country, it was back to the hustle and bustle today. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Post New Year-hangover: Empty booze bottles at the front of a recycling centre in Berkshire, England. Source: Steve Parsons/PA Images

#LOGAN PAUL: A YouTube star has apologised for posting a video of a dead body in a Japanese “suicide forest”.

#CANARY WHARF: A man died after a fall at a construction site in London’s Canary Wharf.

#AYATOLLAH: Iran’s supreme leader said that the country’s “enemies have united“ following days of mass protests and deaths.

PARTING SHOT

Fans of TV show Black Mirror were delighted over the past week, as a new six-episode season was posted online. The bleak drama is as bleak as ever but people have been wondering if some of the plotlines have been seen before.

When asked if the San Junipero episode was predicted by the character of Ross in Friends over a decade ago, series creator Charlie Brooker joked to the NME that “he must have stolen it from elsewhere”.

Others are convinced that TV personality Karl Pilkington predicted a number of Black Mirror episodes, including the concept of a wife agreeing to add her husband’s mind to her own.

Someone even went to the effort of compiling this video, to show how prescient Pilkington may have been about it all.