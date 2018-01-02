Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Three ‘status orange’ weather warnings have been issued as Storm Eleanor sweeps in across Ireland.
- Roads flooded in Cork, Galway and Clare as the storm hit.
- Over 50,000 homes are without power due to the storm.
- The Health Minister said “no effort is being spared” after the number of people on hospital trolleys reached a record high.
- Gardaí have launched a murder investigation into the stabbing of a 40-year-old man on New Year’s Eve.
- Drivers who break the speed limit could find themselves banned from driving after just one offence.
- Dublin pub customers tackled and held an armed robber until gardaí arrived.
- A man in his 70s died after being hit by a lorry in Offaly.
- Gardaí are expected to bring further charges against a 15-year-old Dublin schoolboy accused of a knife attack on a woman after allegedly meeting her through a social media website, a court has heard.
- Over €7 million has been paid out to cover the cost of damage done during Storm Ophelia.
- There is “no evidence whatsoever” to claims by a top housing official that homeless families are “gaming the system“.
- An Irish footballer won the lotto.
INTERNATIONAL
#LOGAN PAUL: A YouTube star has apologised for posting a video of a dead body in a Japanese “suicide forest”.
#CANARY WHARF: A man died after a fall at a construction site in London’s Canary Wharf.
#AYATOLLAH: Iran’s supreme leader said that the country’s “enemies have united“ following days of mass protests and deaths.
PARTING SHOT
Fans of TV show Black Mirror were delighted over the past week, as a new six-episode season was posted online. The bleak drama is as bleak as ever but people have been wondering if some of the plotlines have been seen before.
When asked if the San Junipero episode was predicted by the character of Ross in Friends over a decade ago, series creator Charlie Brooker joked to the NME that “he must have stolen it from elsewhere”.
Others are convinced that TV personality Karl Pilkington predicted a number of Black Mirror episodes, including the concept of a wife agreeing to add her husband’s mind to her own.
Someone even went to the effort of compiling this video, to show how prescient Pilkington may have been about it all.Source: matt/YouTube
