Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

IRELAND
- Confusion reigned at the Public Accounts Committee over the “bizarre” €317,000 annual allowance to the President.
- British MP Stephen Pound was praised for his explanation of why Brexit poses a huge problem for the Irish border.
- A GAA club in Monaghan is set to be shut “for years” after sinkholes opened up.
- Seán Gallagher criticised RTÉ for organising a debate when Michael D Higgins isn’t available.
- Michael O’Leary has hit out at Matt Cooper’s unauthorised biography of him.
- Cancer warning labels on alcohol products will not be ditched from the Public Health Alcohol Bill.
- Drug-testing roll out at music festivals and nightclubs to be examined by an expert group.
- Minister Regina Doherty said she has no plans to scrap the welfare Christmas bonus.
- Three college students reported rapes to a Cork sexaual violence centre.
- Irish Water lifted the hosepipe ban across the country as increased rainfall eased shortage fears.
- Football legends paid tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
INTERNATIONAL
#PRISON TIME: Bill Cosby has been sentenced to between three to 10 years in prison.
#THAT’S THE JOKE: Trump brought the house down at the UN General Assembly after insisting his White House has “achieved more than any other”.
#SUPREME COURT: Nominee Brett Kavanaugh denied the sexual harassment allegations against him.
PARTING SHOT
It’s One-Hit Wonder Day and, to celebrate it, The Daily Edge created this devilishly difficult quiz about how well you know the biggest one hit wonders of the last 30 years.
(Hint: the answer to the Cotton Eye Joe question is the irrepressible Red Nex.)
