Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Trump addressing the UN today Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#PRISON TIME: Bill Cosby has been sentenced to between three to 10 years in prison.

#THAT’S THE JOKE: Trump brought the house down at the UN General Assembly after insisting his White House has “achieved more than any other”.

#SUPREME COURT: Nominee Brett Kavanaugh denied the sexual harassment allegations against him.

PARTING SHOT

