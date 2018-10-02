This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Varadkar clashes with Arlene Foster, Duffy launches presidential campaign, and €3 million for Euro 2020 fanzones – it’s the evening fix.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,761 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4265193

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.  

IRELAND

NO FEE0619 Launch of the Bram Stoker Festival18 copy Youngsters with their best scary faces at Botanic Gardens today at the launch of the Bram Stoker Festival 2018. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

#CHINA-JIANGSU-HUAI'AN-CRAB (CN) Crab dishes during a feast in Hongze District of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province today Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#FORE SHOUT: A spectator has lost the sight in her eye after being hit by a gold ball at the Ryder Cup

#TORY SCRAP: Boris Johnson gave a speech at the Conservative party conference, urging the government not to believe “we can bodge it now and fix it later” on Brexit.

#OREGON: An FBI agent was shot by a booby-trapped wheelchair

PARTING SHOT

There’s been plenty of stories coming out about Brett Kavanaugh in recent days, as controversy swirls around Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

The latest is that Kavanaugh instigated a bar fight after a UB40 concert in 1985.

And singer Ali Campbell has had his say on the matter in the Guardian.

But it is a big surprise to find out that Kavanaugh used to come to see us in his Yale days. You don’t expect a right-wing Republican to follow a left-wing reggae socialist band from Birmingham. But we used to sing about really heavy stuff and wrap it up in frothy, happy tunes, so a lot of people got into us who had no idea what we were singing about.

