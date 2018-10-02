Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Youngsters with their best scary faces at Botanic Gardens today at the launch of the Bram Stoker Festival 2018. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Crab dishes during a feast in Hongze District of Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province today Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#FORE SHOUT: A spectator has lost the sight in her eye after being hit by a gold ball at the Ryder Cup.

#TORY SCRAP: Boris Johnson gave a speech at the Conservative party conference, urging the government not to believe “we can bodge it now and fix it later” on Brexit.

#OREGON: An FBI agent was shot by a booby-trapped wheelchair.

PARTING SHOT

There’s been plenty of stories coming out about Brett Kavanaugh in recent days, as controversy swirls around Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

The latest is that Kavanaugh instigated a bar fight after a UB40 concert in 1985.

And singer Ali Campbell has had his say on the matter in the Guardian.