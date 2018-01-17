Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- TDs debated the Eighth Amendment in Dáil Éireann, with Minister for Health Simon Harris opening by listing the women who had travelled for abortions last year by county.
- The Taoiseach apologised to Joanne Hayes over the Kerry Babies case.
- A solicitor for Nóirín O’Sullivan called the questioning of Maurice McCabe’s credibility ‘political dynamite’.
- A court heard how a music teacher had claimed €175,000 in welfare payments while living in a €3,000 a month penthouse apartment.
- The weather was forecast to be snowy, icy and generally miserable
- A verdict of accidental death was returned in the case of a boy who died in a sulky accident.
- Leo Varadkar set out Ireland’s Brexit stall in a multi-lingual speech to the EU.
- It emerged that three monkeys escaped their enclosure at Dublin Zoo during Storm Ophelia.
- A blanket of snow and ice covered the country.
- A gangland hit was stopped after two loaded handguns were found in a safehouse beside Hutch family homes.
INTERNATIONAL
#ONE KOREA: North and South Korea will compete as together as one at the Winter Olympics.
#NEW YORK: A former CIA agent was arrested in New York while holding top secret information listing the real identities of undercover spies.
#RIP: Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt died three weeks after being involved in a car crash which killed her sister and parents.
PARTING SHOT
Could you pass the presidential cognitive fitness test that Donald Trump took this week? There’s only one way to find out.
