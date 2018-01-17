Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Askanagap, Co Wicklow, this morning Source: Metalert

INTERNATIONAL

Jessica Makholt Source: Twitter/Homeandaway

#ONE KOREA: North and South Korea will compete as together as one at the Winter Olympics.

#NEW YORK: A former CIA agent was arrested in New York while holding top secret information listing the real identities of undercover spies.

#RIP: Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt died three weeks after being involved in a car crash which killed her sister and parents.

PARTING SHOT

'I am so smart, I am so smart. SMRT. Smart smart smart' Source: DPA/PA Images

Could you pass the presidential cognitive fitness test that Donald Trump took this week? There’s only one way to find out.