Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND
- An Irish man on his honeymoon has been confirmed to have died in the wildfires happening in Greece at present.
- Eamon Dunphy is leaving RTÃ‰.
- A man was shot in the leg as two separate incidents involving firearms occurred within a half hour of each other in north Dublin.
- Four female lecturers at NUIG have been promoted after settling a gender discrimination case.
- A man has pleaded guilty to facilitating a gang in carrying out the fatal shooting of Michael Barr at the Sunset House in north Dublin in early 2016.
- Thousands of healthcare workers will strike in September.
- The Dublin coroner has urged parental vigilance after a 10-year-old boy died from an allergic reaction after eating a Peri Peri McDonaldâ€™s wrap.
- A 70-year-old man has died in a Co Galway farming accident.
- Ryanair pilots in Ireland are set to strike on the Friday of the August bank holiday weekend.
- A new archaeological discovery has been made in the Boyne Valley.
INTERNATIONAL
#DEMI LOVATO:Â The singerâ€™s family say she is awake and recovering with family.
#GREECE:Â 79 people have died and 187 have been injured in the deadly wildfires that have raged in Greece for the several days.
#BRITAIN:Â Five people have been charged in the UK in connection with an acid attack on a three-year-old boy.
PARTING SHOT
Eamon Dunphy is leaving RTÃ‰ â€“ hereâ€™s the best of the manâ€™s oft incisive, oft ludicrous analysis spanning a 40-year-career:Source: david maclennan/YouTube
