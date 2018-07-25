This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 21 °C Wednesday 25 July, 2018
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Irish man dead in Greek wildfires, and Eamon Dunphy leaves RTÃ‰ – it’s the Fix.

By Cianan Brennan Wednesday 25 Jul 2018, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH UP?Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you a round-up of todayâ€™s news.

IRELAND

0494 Sports Policy_90550113 Minister for Transport Shane Ross gets to grips with a canoe during the launch of the National Sports Policy in Dublin earlier today Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

US singer Demi Lovato performs at the Rock in Rio Lisboa 2018 Demi Lovato Source: Pedro Fiuza/PA Images

#DEMI LOVATO:Â The singerâ€™s family say she is awake and recovering with family.

#GREECE:Â 79 people have died and 187 have been injured in the deadly wildfires that have raged in Greece for the several days.

#BRITAIN:Â Five people have been charged in the UK in connection with an acid attack on a three-year-old boy.

PARTING SHOT

Eamon Dunphy is leaving RTÃ‰ â€“ hereâ€™s the best of the manâ€™s oft incisive, oft ludicrous analysis spanning a 40-year-career:

Source: david maclennan/YouTube

