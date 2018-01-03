Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gardaí at the scene of the stabbing incident in Dundalk. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Two Bearded Collies on the beach in the Ayrshire seaside town of Troon as Storm Eleanor lashed the UK. Source: John Linton/PA Images

#TRUMP CARD: Donald Trump on his former chief strategist: “When Steve Bannon was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

#ELEANOR: After battering Ireland, Storm Eleanor caused chaos on the continent today.

#GUILTY: A homeless man who was hailed a “hero” following the Manchester terror attack has admitted to stealing from victims at the concert.

PARTING SHOT

A few years ago, Teresa Mannion stole the show with her storm coverage, but she was upstaged in a rather unusual way when covering Storm Eleanor in Galway on RTÉ’s Six One News this evening.

As she’s describing the effects of the storm, a man walks towards the camera proudly waving an upside-down American flag.

At one stage he appears to realise and tries to flip the flag the right way before it gets caught by the wind and covers his face.

Maybe he shouldn’t have bothered with that unnecessary journey.