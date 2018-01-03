Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí have not ruled out terrorism after “random and unprovoked” attacks left one dead in Dundalk.
- Locals in Dundalk have described being stunned by the fatal stab attacks.
- There is a threat of flooding in the south and west as more stormy conditions are expected.
- Galway was reeling following the “unprecedented” floods in the city.
- The man charged with the botched pub raid needed 30 stitches and had fractured ribs.
- The Housing Minister said that his department has “no evidence” of homeless families “gaming the system”.
- There were reports of an explosive device being left in a wooded area along the Fermanagh/Leitrim border.
- Limerick teenagers threw a baby rabbit towards a river and let their dogs attack it.
- Ennis has been declared Ireland’s cleanest town.
- There are now more quitters than smokers in Ireland.
INTERNATIONAL
#TRUMP CARD: Donald Trump on his former chief strategist: “When Steve Bannon was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”
#ELEANOR: After battering Ireland, Storm Eleanor caused chaos on the continent today.
#GUILTY: A homeless man who was hailed a “hero” following the Manchester terror attack has admitted to stealing from victims at the concert.
PARTING SHOT
A few years ago, Teresa Mannion stole the show with her storm coverage, but she was upstaged in a rather unusual way when covering Storm Eleanor in Galway on RTÉ’s Six One News this evening.
As she’s describing the effects of the storm, a man walks towards the camera proudly waving an upside-down American flag.
At one stage he appears to realise and tries to flip the flag the right way before it gets caught by the wind and covers his face.
Maybe he shouldn’t have bothered with that unnecessary journey.
COMMENTS