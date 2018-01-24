Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he “didn’t actually get help” from his parents to buy a house and got a 100% mortgage, after his comments in the Dáil yesterday.
- Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone has said it is time for “political courage not political cowardice” on the Eighth Amendment.
- A major emergency operation was launched at Howth harbour after a car went into the water.
- Women with vaginal mesh complications took their fight to the Dáil.
- An Irish teenager who was brought to the US when he was 12 is to be deported for overstaying his visa.
- Former counsel for Nóirín O’Sullivan has told the Disclosures Tribunal his team were on “red alert” when he heard about the allegations made by Maurice McCabe.
- RTÉ has shaken up its radio schedule, with some shows now featuring all-female line-ups.
- Cork City Council is spending €450k to take the shaky out of its iconic Shakey Bridge.
- There is “alarm” and frustration as newly built Irish schools have been stalled by the Carillion collapse.
- Flat-pack giant Ikea is “exploring the option” of opening a south Dublin store.
- Elton John announced a final farewell tour – and it includes a Dublin gig.
INTERNATIONAL
#CLOSED: The Presidents Club closed down following sexual harassment claims.
#JAILED: The disgraced USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been jailed for 175 years.
#BREXIT: A top UK Brexit official has said he expects a deal to be reached for leaving the EU “before the end of March”.
PARTING SHOT
Irish soccer fans are well used to the long-running tense atmosphere between Ireland manager Martin O’Neill and RTÉ reporter Tony O’Donoghue.
That’s tension was inflamed again today at the Nations League Draw in another tetchy interview.
Martin O'Neill gives his reaction to the Republic of Ireland's Nations League draw and addresses recent speculation about his future #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/cLC1SiDARB— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) January 24, 2018
COMMENTS (2)