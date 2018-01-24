Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Mesh Survivors Ireland outside the Dáil today. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

The Duchess of Cambridge being shown around a laboratory in King's College London today. Source: Jack Hill/The Times/PA Images

#CLOSED: The Presidents Club closed down following sexual harassment claims.

#JAILED: The disgraced USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has been jailed for 175 years.

#BREXIT: A top UK Brexit official has said he expects a deal to be reached for leaving the EU “before the end of March”.

PARTING SHOT

Irish soccer fans are well used to the long-running tense atmosphere between Ireland manager Martin O’Neill and RTÉ reporter Tony O’Donoghue.

That’s tension was inflamed again today at the Nations League Draw in another tetchy interview.