Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The snow covered cottage hideout of 1798 Rebel, Michael Dwyer, near Knockkerrigan in the Wicklow Mountains. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A woman who claims she was raped by two rugby internationals said she was “handled like a piece of meat” during the alleged sex attack.

by two rugby internationals said she was “handled like a piece of meat” during the alleged sex attack. A school bus carrying more than 40 students crashed in Limerick leaving dozens injured .

. The supreme Court dismissed an application from the Pro Life campaign to become a legal adviser in a case on defining “the unborn” in the Constitution.

in a case on defining “the unborn” in the Constitution. Six more measles cases have been confirmed in Limerick.

cases have been confirmed in Limerick. A “do not drink, do not wash” water notice has been announced for parts of Meath.

water notice has been announced for parts of Meath. A Garda civil servant has denied that he said the garda legal team was “going after” whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

WORLD

Kevin Boyer of Canada practices during a preview day at the Olympic Sliding Centre in South Korea Source: Mike Egerton

#GERMANY: Germany finally looks set to get a government as Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democrats have agreed a coalition deal after four months of political wrangling.

#BRITAIN: Notorious killer Jon Venables has admitted having more than a thousand indecent images of children. Venables murdered two-year-old James Bulger in 1993 when he was only 10-years-old.

#CANADA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologised for interrupting a woman to ask her to say “mankind” instead of “peoplekind” because it’s more inclusive.

PARTING SHOT

Can’t see the tweet? click here.

Kelsey Grammer has paid an emotional tribute to his Frasier co-star John Mahoney, who died on Sunday at age 77.

“He was my father. I loved him,” the simple tweet reads, alongside a picture of Mahoney and Grammer embracing.

Mahoney received two Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations for playing the role of Grammer’s on screen father, Martin Crane. He played the character for 11 seasons in the hugely popular show.

Mahoney was born in Blackpool but moved to the United States at age 19 and became an American citizen in 1959. Before becoming a professional actor he served in the military and worked as an English teacher at Western Illinois University.

Comments are closed due to an ongoing court case.